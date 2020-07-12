The weekend ended on a rather bright note as Sunday featured plenty of sunshine and dry weather for a while along with highs in the upper 80s, but dew points only in the low 60s. Late in the afternoon, we did see some showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder work into western areas courtesy of a cold front and upper level trough moving in from our west. The cold front and upper level trough will swing through tonight leading to increasing clouds along with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will move just offshore for Monday meaning a good portion of the day now looks dry and sunnier, although a stray shower or thunderstorm still can’t entirely be ruled out, especially since the upper level trough will still be overhead. High pressure will then build in for the middle of the week leading to mostly sunny skies, seasonable highs in the mid 80s, and not too much humidity. By the latter half of the week, temperatures and humidity will climb courtesy of a southerly wind flow as highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Another cold front will approach from the west leading to a return of a shower or thunderstorm chance late Thursday into Friday.
TONIGHT
A cold front and upper level trough will be moving in from our west tonight bringing increasing clouds along with an uptick in the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. No real organized strong or severe storms are expected, but an isolated storm with wind gusts of 30-50 mph, small hail, and downpours is not entirely out of the question. Humidity will also start to climb back up, so lows tonight will be a little bit warmer compared to last night falling into the upper 60s.
MONDAY
The cold front that moved in from the west Sunday night will make its way offshore for Monday taking most of the shower and thunderstorm chances with it. With the upper level trough still overhead however combined with dew points in the 60s, a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out. Bottom line is a good chunk of Monday now looks dry with a fair amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. Temperatures do cool back to seasonable levels behind our cold front reaching the mid 80s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Troughiness that had been swinging through our region going back to the weekend will finally lift away to the north and east for Tuesday and Wednesday while more ridging in the jet stream returns along with surface high pressure. The combination of these factors will lead to rain-free conditions with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs are expected to stay at seasonable levels in the mid 80s, and dew points may very well drop off into the 50s meaning it will feel rather comfortable for outdoor activities. Wednesday gets a little warmer as highs return to the upper 80s, however once again dew points don’t look too terribly high climbing just a little bit into the low and mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The parade of cold fronts continues Thursday as another one looks to approach from our west. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. At this time it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. Bottom line, look for a very warm, and certainly more humid, day Thursday as a southerly wind flow ahead of the approaching front from the west drives afternoon highs back to near 90 degrees.
FRIDAY
The cold front that approached from our west late Thursday is expected to drape itself out across the region for Friday leading to a cloudier and more unsettled day. At this time, you should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with very warm highs in the upper 80s, and rather sticky humidity levels.