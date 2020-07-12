Weather Alert

PAC011-077-130200- /O.COR.KPHI.FF.W.0023.200712T2254Z-200713T0200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 658 PM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Reading, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, Spring Ridge, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks and Fairview Hgts. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 4066 7576 4050 7547 4020 7597 4031 7614 4036 7621 4038 7625 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR $$