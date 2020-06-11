The combination of high pressure off the coast of the southeastern United States and the low that engulfed the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal over the Great Lakes led to a hot and steamy Wednesday. For many locations, it was the first 90° day since early October, more than 8 months ago. The low's warm front lifted through Ohio and western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and as the entire complex shifted eastward last night, it sparked widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, some containing downpours and gusty winds. Thanks to a very warm and moist southerly flow ahead of the storm system, lows last night only dropped into the low and mid 70s. As the aforementioned low drags its cold front across the East Coast today, we expect showers and thunderstorms to remain mainly for areas to the south and east of the Lehigh Valley for the rest of today. More sunshine along with drier conditions should be seen from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west, and dew points will also drop in the wake of the cold front, leading to a more comfortable evening and Friday. As high pressure wedges its way between Thursday’s cold front, now stalled out off of the East Coast, and another cold front swinging through New England, it will leave eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey with a sunnier day on Friday while temperatures remain on the warmer side of normal. High pressure will continue to be the dominant player in our weather pattern for the start of the weekend as the front to our north dissolves and a larger area of high pressure pushes in from Canada, but it won't remain that way all weekend. By Sunday, the stalled out front along the East Coast and some upper-level energy from New England will mingle, creating somewhat of a cut-off low over the Mid-Atlantic. What this means for us is a cloudier second half of the weekend with showers and maybe even a thunderstorm at times. The problem with cut-off lows is they lack direction and movement, so this cloudier and unsettled weather is expected to linger into Monday and possibly Tuesday before moving on. Temperatures over this three-day stretch should be near or slightly below normal for mid-June, which means they'll stay in the 70s.
TODAY
Our cold front will continue sliding east through the area today bringing some additional showers and thunderstorms to parts of the area along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Drier times and more sunshine will be seen the further north and west one travels. The better odds for more clouds as well as additional showers and thunderstorms will be the further south and east you go…certainly the Interstate 95 corridor and south and east of there. Heavy rain is the main concern with the tropical air mass in place, with a more marginal chance for a severe thunderstorm or two containing damaging wind gusts. Up to 0.25" of rain will likely be the average for totals to the south and east where most of the rain will be for the remainder of the day, with some spots seeing little and others as much as 0.50" or more if any slow moving downpours persist over any one spot. While more clouds and some of the rain today will lead to cooler highs in the mid 80s, it will still remain humid for a while until late in the day when we get behind the cold front and much more comfortable humidity starts to build in.
TONIGHT
Our cold front will be heading out to sea tonight allowing drier and more comfortable air to continue to build in on a northwesterly wind flow. Dew points will drop back through the 50s and skies should turn out clear to partly cloudy. Thanks to this setup, lows should drop back to more comfortable levels in the upper 50s. It will likely be a good night to give the AC a break and open up the windows for comfortable sleeping.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which may just weaken and hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday and perhaps most of Saturday, with a gradual cooling trend as Friday's highs remain in the mid 80s and Saturday eases back to around 80 degrees. While there could be a shower north and west of the Lehigh Valley Friday or Saturday, most of the time looks dry, then things could change thereafter.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Later in the weekend, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig in and set up shop over the Great Lakes and Northeast, perhaps into early next week. There's even the chance a cut-off low could form by then as well. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if Sunday into next week is fairly dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a dry Friday and mainly dry Saturday, the forecast is for mostly cloudy skies and a daily chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in a muddled weather pattern. Hopefully, specifics can be determined once the details of a fairly complex weather pattern for June gets resolved. For now, Sunday and Monday look to have the higher rain chances and more clouds. That of course is all subject to change however. Stay tuned!