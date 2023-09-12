Later tonight and through midday Wednesday will feature a few showers and thunderstorms as the next front moves in from the west. After the cold front drops through, cooler and more comfortable air will fill in behind making for a nice fall-like feel to close the week. High temperatures will dial back to the middle and lower 70s and nighttime temperatures will feel crisp and refreshing in the 50s. So, while we have another taste of fall it'll also come with plentiful sunshine. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast, later in the week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic and points south, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path. Even staying off shore, Lee will bring rough surf, big waved and rip currents for several days up and down the coast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A cold front will approach from our west later Tuesday night into Wednesday keeping clouds and a few showers and/or storms around through midday. Behind the front will come cooler temperatures and some clearing later in the day Wednesday. Nighttime temperatures tonight will still stay mild in the 60s. Though it'll be a bit of a muggy and mild start Wednesday, high temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s and it'll start to feel more pleasant as dew points begin to fall throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures Wednesday night will have more of a fall feel to them falling to the crisp 50s amid partly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the quicker movement of the aforementioned front, high pressure should also move in quicker for Thursday leading to a mostly sunny and completely dry day, in addition to a taste of early fall as high temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Nighttime lows will also drop to seasonably cool levels well down into the 50s. High pressure should be firmly in control atop the region for Friday leading to another mostly sunny and dry day with high temperatures, somewhat cool, but still pleasant for this time of the year, in the mid 70s.
WEEKEND
The pleasant weather pattern will continue into the weekend with a few high level clouds, seasonably cool temperatures and low humidity. Even though the weather will be nice locally, Hurricane Lee will be offshore perhaps bringing some breezy conditions. Indirect impacts will mainly be along the coast with rough surf, big waves and a high risk for rip currents. So, if you have plans to go down the shore don't let the nice weather fool you, it'll be safest to stay out of the water.
TRACK THE WEATHER: