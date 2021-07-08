Wednesday was day #2 of 90-something-degree high temperatures, high humidity, and heat indices around 100 degrees. And it was also the second straight day where that heat and humidity fueled some pop-up showers and gusty thunderstorms in spots. While the last two days have certainly been steamy, it looks like we won't get the third straight day above 90° on Thursday to be able to claim a heat wave. So the heat will back off just a bit for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs easing back into the mid to upper 80s. That's still seasonably warm for this time of year, and it will come with plenty of humidity, which doesn't look to go anywhere for the foreseeable future. But it is July after all, and comfy weather is a rarity during these dog days of summer. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Thursday, though the threat for severe weather diminishes a bit. Instead, our attention turns to Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to track up along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts Thursday night into Friday. While wind is not likely to be a major concern for most of us, although the immediate shore will be rather windy, some tropical downpours and localized flooding are possible with several inches of rain, dependent on the track and structure of what's left of Elsa by the time it arrives later this week. We'll dry out in time for a nice start to the weekend on Saturday, then daily thunderstorm chances return for Sunday into the first half of next week.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks a little less ho, but still humid along with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. While there will still be some hazy sunshine, expect more clouds and as a result, it won't be quite as hot with highs easing back a few degrees into the upper 80s. It won't be a washout, but there is a higher chance for some wet weather into the afternoon and evening with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won't be quite as hot as the last few days, but it will still be very humid on Thursday, which will drive the heat index up over 90 degrees, even if the highs fall just short of that. Some steadier rain is likely overnight into early Friday as what's left of Tropical Storm Elsa shoots up the East Coast and brings some rain for many and some wind and rough surf right along the coast.
FRIDAY
Tropical Storm Elsa and any leftover rain should end very early Friday morning, as Elsa zips up towards New England. Friday will dry out with nothing more than a shower or thunderstorm popping up. Otherwise, it's a seasonably warm and still sticky day, with highs expected to be in the mid 80s. Elsa's rain may give a good soaking to some, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley where the heaviest rain will fall. 1-3" of rain may be the rule for many, with higher amounts along the Interstate 95 corridor. A cold front should slide through later Friday, hopefully providing some drier weather into the start of the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Our front may settle just to our south and activity along it may quiet down briefly, enough to sneak in a mainly dry Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may sneak back up Sunday into early next week as our front wakes back up. Expect seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s with seasonably sticky humidity levels as well, but no intense heat.