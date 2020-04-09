Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ054-055-060>062-091645- Sussex-Warren-Lehigh-Monroe-Northampton-Berks-Carbon- 1205 PM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020 ...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX... NORTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHERN BERKS...LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 1204 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paupack to Pocono Raceway to near Strausstown. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Blairstown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg and Slatington. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 288 and 314. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 19 and 67. Northeast Extension between exits A56 and A87. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 11. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4133 7464 4089 7494 4033 7571 4051 7627 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576 4082 7589 4105 7560 4124 7545 4125 7513 4115 7515 4114 7509 4108 7503 4116 7490 4128 7484 4135 7475 4136 7469 TIME...MOT...LOC 1604Z 285DEG 34KT 4142 7522 4104 7552 4055 7613 $$