TODAY: Becoming very windy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm crossing the area early, then some sunshine. High: 63
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and colder with a rain or snow shower. Low: 36
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with cool, gusty winds and a spotty shower; some snow showers to the north. High: 51 Low: 33
While some showers and thunderstorms may have woke you up overnight Tuesday as they rumbled on through, they were already offshore by sunrise Wednesday. A low pressure system responsible for those storms dragged a weak cold front southward through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day Wednesday, drying us out and allowing for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. There was no cold air behind this front however as Wednesday's highs still managed to climb to either side of 70 degrees for much of the area. Last night was dry with no weather fanfare unlike the previous night, rather just increasing clouds with slightly cooler lows compared to the previous night in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (still well above normal however for this time of the year). A much stronger cold front will sweep through the area today, with another round of showers and a thunderstorm ahead of it through our early afternoon hours. This cold front, unlike the one that tracked through Wednesday, will have plenty of cold air behind it, and you'll start to feel it later today through the start of the upcoming weekend. As high pressure builds in however, it should ensure mostly dry weather for much of the Easter weekend. That will change by Sunday night and Monday as a stronger storm likely delivers a soaking rain to start next week.
TODAY
While some areas have seen a bit of sunshine return approaching midday, look for that sunshine to be covered back up by clouds as a vigorous cold front approaches the area from our west. Our chances for rain will be increasing moving through midday as a round of showers and a thunderstorm sweeps through the area from west to east. While no widespread severe weather is expected, a couple severe t-storms with damaging wind gusts can't entirely be ruled out. Some small hail will also be a possibility with any stronger storm. Once the cold front passes, the mid to late afternoon offers the chance to dry out along with some clearing skies and some sun returning. Highs likely occur through midday and likely top out in the low 60s, but temperatures will likely drop through the 50s late in the day as west winds ramp up and gust from 40 to 45 miles-per-hour, ushering in some much cooler air. Wind advisories are posted for much of the area to highlight the strong wind gust potential. Rainfall amounts for most should average between 0.10" and 0.25", but any heavier downpour from a thunderstorm could bring localized amounts to 0.50". It's also possible a few spots will see less than 0.10".
TONIGHT
The cold front that will have tracked through during the daytime today will be well offshore tonight while it's associated low pressure system will continue tracking northward into northern New England. The squeeze play between that low and high pressure trying to build in from the southwest will keep gusty winds blowing tonight out of the west and northwest. These gusty winds will continue driving in cooler air as lows eventually settle back into the mid 30s. Factor in the gusty winds, and it will feel like it's down into the 20s by first thing Friday morning. Some wrap around moisture from the low pressure system over northern New England may provide the region with a shower or two, but it will also be cold enough that a snow shower can't entirely be ruled out. For the most part, no snow accumulation is expected, but an isolated coating across the higher elevations of the Poconos can’t entirely be ruled out.
FRIDAY
Good Friday certainly won't feel as good weather-wise as the rest of the week has, thanks to unseasonably cool air as highs struggle to do much better than 50 degrees, a good 20 degree drop from the past few days. Factor in the wind as well, and it will feel like it's well down into the 40s and even 30s occasionally during the afternoon Friday. Low pressure wrapping up over eastern Canada will continue to produce blustery west to northwest winds that will continue to gust up to 45 miles-per-hour. Weather-wise, expect more clouds than sunshine with a spotty shower, especially north of the Lehigh Valley through the higher elevations where some wet snow flakes may also mix in with any rain.
THIS WEEKEND
Most of the Easter Holiday Weekend is expected to be dry and calmer thanks to another weak area of high pressure building into the Eastern Seaboard. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, but also the cooler of the two. With that said, temperatures are expected to bounce back to the mid 50s, which is just a tad below normal for mid-April. On Easter Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 60s as the day starts with a little sunshine followed by increasing clouds ahead of our next storm.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as strong low pressure tracks to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1.00" to 2.00" of rain is possible for some at this point, and a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out as some warmth sneaks up ahead of the storm. There’s also the threat for some severe storms to our south, and we’ll have to watch how far north that severe threat gets. Highs are expected to climb all the way into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Monday, while the rest of the week looks much cooler. The heaviest rain is expected later Sunday night into Monday morning, with some possible clearing and drying late in the day Monday.