Showers depart leaving a pleasant, mostly sunny Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 59 SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with a shower/t-storm at day’s end. High: 83 Low: 64

Finally a dry day across Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey. A cold front has swept the storms, the clouds, and the humidity to our south leaving us with more pleasant conditions. We will see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day Friday as afternoon highs reach the lower 80s this afternoon. While a shower can’t be ruled out towards the Poconos and points north, today will be a mostly dry day. As a weak area of high pressure crests overhead, Friday night will be mainly clear and comfortable with better sleeping weather and lows just shy of 60 degrees.

Then comes the weekend, which looks to feature Saturday as the better day and Sunday as the wetter day, but even then Sunday is not looking like a washout.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday as our next cold front approaches. A shower or thunderstorm is possible very late in the day, more likely the farther north and west you travel, but most of us will eke out a mostly dry start to the weekend and a warm one as well with highs into the low 80s.

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm (but nothing severe) are more likely on Sunday as that cold front sweeps through, bringing brisk, cooler, and drier weather behind it for early next week.

Monday will feature cool temperatures in the upper 60s along with a stiff breeze at times. There can be an isolated shower during the afternoon. Tuesday looks good with partly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 70s.