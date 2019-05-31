Weather

Showers depart leaving a pleasant, mostly sunny Friday

Finally storm-free on Friday with lots of sunshine

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:25 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:04 AM EDT

Showers depart leaving a pleasant, mostly sunny Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with a shower/t-storm at day’s end. High: 83 Low: 64 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finally a dry day across Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey. A cold front has swept the storms, the clouds, and the humidity to our south leaving us with more pleasant conditions. We will see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day Friday as afternoon highs reach the lower 80s this afternoon. While a shower can’t be ruled out towards the Poconos and points north, today will be a mostly dry day. As a weak area of high pressure crests overhead, Friday night will be mainly clear and comfortable with better sleeping weather and lows just shy of 60 degrees.

Then comes the weekend, which looks to feature Saturday as the better day and Sunday as the wetter day, but even then Sunday is not looking like a washout.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday as our next cold front approaches. A shower or thunderstorm is possible very late in the day, more likely the farther north and west you travel, but most of us will eke out a mostly dry start to the weekend and a warm one as well with highs into the low 80s.

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm (but nothing severe) are more likely on Sunday as that cold front sweeps through, bringing brisk, cooler, and drier weather behind it for early next week.

Monday will feature cool temperatures in the upper 60s along with a stiff breeze at times. There can be an isolated shower during the afternoon. Tuesday looks good with partly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 70s.

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:19 AM

  • SW 8 mph
  • 18°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:19 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 18°
  • 90%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 81°F 59°F
Average 76°F 53°F
Record 94°F May 31, 1929 37°F May 31, 1996

In case you missed it...

Chicken fajitas

Chicken fajitas

A New York school district is bringing in facial recognition software
Shutterstock

A New York school district is bringing in facial recognition software

Historic flooding in Midwest breaches levees and threatens communities
Rich and Jody Ortega

Historic flooding in Midwest breaches levees and threatens communities

Company touted by Trump to build the wall has history of fines, violations
Copyright 2019 CNN

Company touted by Trump to build the wall has history of fines, violations

Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed investigation weeks before dismissing case
Chicago PD via CNN

Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed investigation weeks before dismissing case

Mother charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son
Wikimedia Commons

Mother charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Missing South Heidelberg man found safe

Missing South Heidelberg man found safe

Tiananmen protests were not 'suppressed,' Chinese government says
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Tiananmen protests were not 'suppressed,' Chinese government says

A historic win. The National Spelling Bee has not one -- but 8 champions
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A historic win. The National Spelling Bee has not one -- but 8 champions

High school grad says principal's graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

High school grad says principal's graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher

New Jersey sues Sackler family for opioid epidemic
Toby Talbot/AP

New Jersey sues Sackler family for opioid epidemic

Judge orders bar to produce surveillance footage in Kevin Spacey sex abuse case
Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

Judge orders bar to produce surveillance footage in Kevin Spacey sex abuse case

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

Alabama inmate who killed a pastor in 1991 is executed
Alabama Department of Correction

Alabama inmate who killed a pastor in 1991 is executed

Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

California bill could allow student-athletes to accept sponsorship
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

California bill could allow student-athletes to accept sponsorship

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training