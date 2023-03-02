Temperatures topped out around 50 degrees for many on Wednesday with some sun followed by mostly clouds skies during the afternoon.
A weak front has brought a few rain showers Thursday morning along with patchy, dense fog. Then, some afternoon sunshine likely bumps us up to 55-60° by afternoon.
We then wrap up the week with a storm for Friday and Friday night, but the lack of cold air and the storm track means this will be more rain than snow, although the ground could briefly whiten as a wintry mix develops at the onset of the storm Friday, before things change to rain and erases any snow or sleet that managed to stick.
Steady rain is expected later Friday into Friday night, with a few showers and plenty of clouds lingering into early Saturday.
Overall, the first weekend of March looks seasonably cool with highs mostly in the mid-40s, with Sunday the drier and better of the two weekend days overall.
Next week looks mostly dry, save a little light rain mixed with wet snow that likely has little impact early Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonably cool to start the week, likely trending a little colder by week's end, with the next window for a storm around next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
After a few showers, patchy, dense fog and clouds, we will see some sun appear this afternoon, and allow for a mild Thursday with highs around 55-60 degrees. It will be a little breezy behind our front, with a northwest wind around 8-16 mph. That wind may usher down just enough cold air for a touch of wintry weather on Friday ahead of our next storm, but it's mostly rain with our next storm to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY
Our next storm arrives, with a cloudy and increasingly breezy Friday as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain develops by or during midday.
There could be a coating to an inch of snow and sleet for anyone, with 1-2" of accumulation in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, but all locales should change to a plain and steady rain later Friday afternoon into Friday night.
Highs will only be around 40 degrees, so it will be a chilly and raw day, briefly wintry but then mainly wet.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds will linger much of Saturday, and there could be a few scattered rain showers that linger into the morning as well. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy, brisk, and seasonably cool day with highs in the mid-40s.
Sunday will be the better weekend day with partly sunny skies for a drier and brighter day overall, but a similar day temperature-wise with highs again in the mid-40s, close to where we should be this time of year.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A weak and fast moving disturbance may bring a few rain or even snow showers in here later Monday night or Tuesday,. But other than that, most of next week looks mainly dry and quiet with highs mostly seasonable and in the 40s.
However, we'll start the week in the mid to upper 40s, and likely finish the week in the chillier low 40s, with brisk breezes adding a chill.
There is a signal for a possible storm next weekend, but it's too far out to speculate more than that.
