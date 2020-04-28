Now this is more like it! Lots of sunshine and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us, just what late April "should" be like. But in case you haven't noticed, the last two to three weeks have often featured weather more typical of March, not late April, and warmth and sunshine have been at a premium. But as nice as today was, it was just a tease, as it's back to the cloudier, wetter, and unsettled weather the rest of the week. A shower or two is possible on Wednesday, some heavier rain and thunderstorms later Thursday, and some lingering showers Friday is how we'll transition from April into May later this week. But if we're lucky, some seasonably mild if not warmer temperatures may be back in time for the first weekend of May, although more cooler than average air may be lurking for next week. Of course, cooler than average in May isn't usually as cool as cooler than average in April, if you're looking for a positive spin.
TONIGHT
Skies will gradually turn cloudy overnight as a warm front well to our south begins to lift north in our direction. As clouds thicken from southwest to northeast, a few light rain showers are possible later tonight as well. The clouds will help keep temperatures up compared to last night, with lows remaining in the mid to upper 40s overnight.
WEDNESDAY
Our warm front likely hangs out to our south for much of the day on Wednesday, somewhere close to or just below the Pennsylvania/Maryland border, or Mason Dixon Line. Expect a mostly cloudy and as a result a cooler day, with highs back closer to 60 degrees, with an increasingly brisk easterly ocean breeze helping to reinforce the cooler air. While there could be a stray shower or some patchy drizzle, much of the day will remain dry, with a few breaks of sun not out of the question either as the day progresses.
THURSDAY
As low pressure slides east across the Great Lakes, our warm front resumes its northward lift, but it will be met by an approaching cold front from the west. That slow moving cold front will spread some periods of rain and a thunderstorm or two in our direction later Thursday, with around 1.00" of rain for many of us and some spots seeing as much as 2.00". Timing-wise, the heaviest rain is expected later in the day and into the early part of Thursday night, with highs inching back into the mid to even upper 60s despite the wet weather. It will also be windy ahead of our cold front, with southeast and then southerly winds perhaps gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm will be slow to depart, keeping clouds and a few showers around for a good part of Friday. Our cold front and a weak area of low pressure along it will only slowly creep east during the day, and the cloudy and wet weather lingers as a result. Highs remain in the 60s, yet again despite the damp weather. Breezes pick up again later in the day and into the start of the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The squeeze play is on this weekend, as we'll try to squeeze in some nice weather in the wake of our slowly exiting late week storm and ahead of our next cold front due in late Sunday or Sunday night. Ideally, our Friday storm will clear in time for a dry Saturday and our Sunday cold front is slow enough to hold off any rain until the evening or overnight hours. The result is two nice and fairly mild weekend days. The worst case scenario is a sluggish departure of our first storm leading to a damp start to Saturday, and a quicker arrival of our Sunday front leading to an earlier arrival of the showers. In that scenario, the second half of Saturday and the first half of Sunday look to be the best bets weather-wise this weekend. But here's hoping for the best case. Some cool air for early May follows for early next week.