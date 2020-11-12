TODAY: Cloudy with showers and fog, mainly this morning; turning cooler as the day wears on. High: 61
TONIGHT: Some clearing followed by increasing clouds late with a spotty shower. Low: 42
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two around through midday, then clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon. High: 57 Low: 36
Into all our lives, a little rain must fall. And after an extended stretch featuring sunshine and record warmth, you could say we were due for some wet weather. As promised, Wednesday turned quite wet as periods of rain developed by midday and continued through the afternoon hours. Despite the clouds and rain, it was another fairly warm early November day, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, still a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
We’re still tracking a bit of rain for today, especially south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore, where the wettest weather will persist through today. Farther north and west from there, scattered showers will linger mainly this morning, but some drier air will try to work in during the afternoon leading to drier times with just cloudy skies. But the rule through Friday morning will be wetter south and east of the Lehigh Valley and the closer to the shore you travel, and less wet the farther north and west you head.
Let’s blame a slow moving front that will settle along the coast and take its time departing through Friday, due in part to “Eta”, a tropical system impacting Florida through today. Eta’s remnant rains will stay well offshore to our south and east, but will slow down the front’s departure and linger clouds and even a few showers in here through Friday morning. Most of us will have to wait until later Friday and Saturday for appreciable sunshine to return, and cooler temperatures will accompany the drier weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The slow moving cold front responsible for our wet weather will inch off the coast during the day today, leading to slow improvements for some as the day progresses. The steadiest rain today will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Delaware Valley and the coast, and especially the first half of the day.
Expect cloudy skies, fog, and some rain or showers to start the day, with some drying and less fog by the afternoon. Showers will probably continue a bit longer once you get closer to Interstate 95 and especially south and east of there.
It’s a cooler day overall as northerly winds usher in more seasonable air behind our front. The high for the day will be this morning around or just above 60 degrees, and one would call that mild. However, look for temperatures to drop back into the low 50s by the afternoon certainly giving us a cool feel after the long warm stretch we’ve experienced.
TONIGHT
As our front moves a little further offshore and a bubble of high pressure tracks by to our north and west, our skies should briefly clear out this evening through the early nighttime. Once we get past midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, look for those clouds to thicken and lower again as a weak upper level piece of energy starts to approach from our west while some of the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Eta streams northward along our front offshore. A spotty shower is not even out of the question as we get into those pre-dawn hours of Friday. Overnight lows should settle back into the low and mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Our cold front will be lingering just offshore for Friday while the remnants of “Eta” will be slowly riding northeast up the front and out to sea. A weak upper level disturbance from our west will also slide through. The combination of these features will be responsible for turning our skies rather cloudy again Friday morning, along with the chance for a few showers.
By the afternoon however, the remnants of Eta and our cold front should be moving further away, while the upper level disturbance exits away to our north and east as well. An area of high pressure to our west will finally start to take control. Drier air will build in scouring out our clouds, and we’ll see some decent breaks of sun during the afternoon.
Highs Friday should top out close to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
The nice weather returns as high pressure builds overhead to start the weekend, but the warm weather does not. Expect a mostly sunny day on Saturday, but cooler and back to reality highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds will increase later Sunday as a cold front approaches, delivering our next chance of showers during the afternoon and evening. Colder and windier weather follows early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: