Showers, not quite as hot Thursday before oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend

Excessive heat watch Friday afternoon-Sunday

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 05:28 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:34 AM EDT

TODAY: Clouds, some sun, warm and humid with a shower or t-storm with locally heavy rain. High: 86

TONIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Hotter and still rather humid with sun and a few clouds. High: 95 Low: 76

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FOR THE REST OF THE AREA FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING
Wednesday afternoon and evening got a little active across our region with widely scattered showers and t-storms. High temperatures Wednesday reached the mid 90s and heat index values climbed to at or just above 100 degrees. With plenty of heat and humidity around, the atmosphere certainly had fuel for t-storms, and those storms got triggered thanks to the remnants of former Hurricane Barry teaming up with an upper-level trough and frontal boundary advancing eastward towards Pennsylvania from the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Fortunately, rainfall totals this go around were not as high, and hence flooding was not as extreme, as last Thursday's event due to the more progressive movement of showers and t-storms. Regardless, stronger storms produced some strong and damaging wind gusts as well as some reports of flash flooding, with 1 to 3 inches of rain in an hour or two. Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties saw the highest concentration of storm reports, and especially some strong winds. Several houses were also struck by lightning in Berks County.

Once we got to midnight and there past last night, much of the concentrated heavier showers and t-storms fizzled or exited away to our east. While a few showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder remained, there were plenty of dry spots overnight with some very warm and muggy conditions and patchy fog, certainly in locations that saw rain. Overnight low temperatures stayed above 70 degrees in many spots.

Barry's remnants, an upper-level trough, and front will slowly work across New Jersey and eventually offshore Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the surface low pressure system associated with Barry's remnants will keep mostly cloudy skies around along with the occasional shower or t-storm, although coverage should not be anywhere near as great as what we saw Wednesday PM. There will still be the potential for downpours given the tropical moisture available in the atmosphere. With extra clouds, today's high temperatures will likely fall short of 90 degrees for just one day, topping out in the mid to a few upper 80s. Remember though, with tropical air firmly in place, high humidity will drive the heat index above 90 degrees even if our backyard thermometers don’t officially make it there. In short, the discomfort will persist.

The heat will once again become the top weather talking point starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for the area to highlight heat indices that may climb as high as 110 degrees for many, and even as hot as 115 degrees for some, especially in the urban areas along the Interstate 95 corridor.

There will likely be no t-storms to cool you down at all Friday and Saturday with plenty of hazy sunshine mixed with a few clouds. There is a very low chance for a stray shower or t-storm late Friday night, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

A weak cold front dropping in from our north Sunday may help to spark an isolated t-storm primarily in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day should still be dry, and hence most of the weekend should be rain-free as well. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday, with Saturday the hottest day through that period. There will also be no real relief at night as low temperatures are only expected to drop to the mid and upper 70s.

The intense heat comes to an end Monday as a more vigorous cold front tracks through bringing mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and t-storms. High temperatures Monday drop back into the upper 80s but it still will be quite humid. Fortunately, the humidity will drop big time moving through the rest of the week, high temperatures will continue to drop closer to seasonable levels in the mid 80s, and overnight lows will also drop to more comfortable seasonable levels in the low 60s.

Sunny and dry conditions look to be with us from Tuesday through the end of the week as a large area of high pressure originating from Canada builds down into the nation's mid-section and then expands its grip to the Eastern Seaboard.

Have a great and safe Thursday and stay cool and hydrated during this stretch of hot weather!

