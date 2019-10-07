TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain tapering to showers. Low: 53
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a leftover shower in the morning followed by a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon, especially west. High: 69
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, especially south and east. Low: 49
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
We have been tracking a cold front slowly making its way eastward across Pennsylvania throughout Monday producing plenty of clouds along with a few light showers on occasion. Much steadier and heavier rain has largely remained well back to our west throughout the day, and so with plenty of dry times and a southwesterly wind ahead of the cold front, many locations were still able to climb to at or above 70 degrees for the high temperature with parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey even reaching 80 degrees.
As the aforementioned cold front crosses the region this evening, we can expect a steadier and heavier rain to gradually overspread the area from west to east. This steady rain should last for a while into the overnight before tapering back to just a couple showers shortly before dawn Tuesday as the cold front makes its way offshore. Rainfall totals look to vary greatly with areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley perhaps only seeing 0.25” while from the Lehigh Valley north and west, it’s more like 0.50” to 1.00”. The further north and west one travels, the higher the amounts will likely be. Cooler air will gradually filter in behind the aforementioned cold front tonight as not only the rain drops our temperatures, but winds also shift to a northerly direction. Overnight low temperatures are expected to settle back into the low and mid 50s unlike the mild readings well into the 60s that we saw overnight Sunday.
The aforementioned cold front will clear the area to the east early Tuesday allowing us to briefly dry out. There may be a shower lingering just past sunrise, primarily south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but by-in-large, much of Tuesday will be dry. The frontal boundary we’ve been tracking however will then stall out just off the Jersey Shore and act as a corridor for an area of low pressure to ride north along. So after seeing drier conditions and some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon, the clouds will build back in from the east Tuesday night and showers will follow shortly thereafter. With very little movement of this offshore low we can expected rather cloudy skies with a few showers both Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for those showers will increase the farther east you are, so Jersey Shore stands the best chance. By Friday it appears as if that low will finally make some progress to the east allowing some dry weather and sunshine to make an appearance.
As for the temperatures, you won't notice much fluctuation this week after Monday when it comes to daytime highs and overnight lows, regardless of the other conditions outside. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day for the remainder of the week with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Wednesday will probably be your coolest day thanks to a northeasterly breeze, increasing clouds, and some showers from the coastal low we’ll be watching. Highs Wednesday are only expected to reach the low 60s. Thursday and Friday should top out in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight low temperatures through the period should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Another cold front is expected to track through later Saturday bringing a slight chance for a shower with clouds and some sunshine otherwise and seasonable high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday looks like a pleasant and dry early fall day at this point with high pressure returning from the west leading to a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
