Cooler air builds in early in the new week behind a cold front. There will be a few lingering showers early Monday morning and possibly a stray shower north and west on Tuesday before drying out midweek.
It will be breezy and seasonably cool for the first part of the new week with Monday featuring highs back in the mid 60s.
Then Tuesday arrives as the coolest day over the next several with highs likely only reaching the low and mid 50s despite a mainly dry day with some sun.
Wednesday should moderate a little back closer to seasonable levels in the low 60s with a bit less of a breeze and mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures appear to get back above 70 degrees for Thursday and especially Friday with a mix of clouds and sun.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Behind a cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back in the low to mid 60s Monday, and even cooler low to mid 50s on Tuesday.
It will also be rather brisk Monday and Tuesday, which will make the seasonably cool air feel a bit cooler still with west to northwest winds around 10-20mph each day.
Monday likely gets off to a cloudy start with perhaps a lingering shower hanging over from Sunday night into first thing Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon however, we should see a decent amount of sunshine return thanks to a dry northwesterly breeze on the back side of the aforementioned cold front.
A broad upper level low pressure system tracking by to our north Tuesday will make for mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a stray shower for higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, and maybe even a few wet snowflakes mixing in with those showers at the highest ridgetops.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure settles in for Wednesday leading to a return of mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and high temperatures back closer to normal in the low 60s.
High pressure moves off the coast for Thursday and Friday while a warm front slowly tracks through. This will lead to a return to warmer air with partly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the mid 70s.
Overnight lows for the week drop to around 40 degrees for the first few nights, then upper 40s to near 50 degrees by the end of the week.
