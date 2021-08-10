From fall to summer real quick the last few days! Today will likely be the first day of our next heat wave. Every day will be no worse than partly sunny with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, and each afternoon and evening will bring a chance of a few pop-up t-storms, even though much of the time remains dry. Afternoon highs will be around 90 to 95 degrees and heat index values between100- 105 degrees. Meanwhile, those comfy 50° nights from last week are long gone, replaced by muggier lows near 70° each night this week.
Where and when any thunderstorms pop up each day will be the only variable day-to-day, with those thunderstorm chances increasing a bit late in the week.
A late week cold front, later Friday into Saturday, should provide some relief by the weekend, as long as it doesn't slow or stall before sliding through our area.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
It's the "3-H's" through the middle and end of the week, namely hazy, hot, and humid. Expect partly sunny skies each day, with that late day or evening thunderstorm chance a daily fixture in the forecast.
Daytime highs will be in the lower half of the 90s but some middle 90s are certainly possible. With the high humidity driving the heat index higher into the 90s and triple digits each afternoon.
No widespread severe weather is expected this week, but an isolated stronger storm is possible and any thunderstorm all week can produce frequent lightning and some heavy downpours, given the high humidity.
THIS WEEKEND
Depending on the speed of our cold front, relief will either arrive by Saturday, or perhaps more likely now, later Saturday. Lingering warmth and humidity means a few showers or t-storms may linger on Saturday, especially if our front is slower, leaving Sunday to be the drier and comfier weekend day.
If the front is quicker, Saturday will be nicer as well. But with a trend to slow down fronts this summer, bet on Sunday being the nicer weekend day for now. Let's plan for upper 80s on Saturday with leftover stickiness, and comfier lower 80s on Sunday.
