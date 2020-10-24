A cold front tracked across the region today losing much of its moisture as it passed through. While there were a couple isolated showers around midday, the large majority of the area was dry with mostly cloudy skies for a while. Sunshine gradually broke through the clouds as we progressed into the afternoon, and highs reached mild/warm levels in the upper 60s and low 70s. These temperatures will likely not be seen again for a while as a much cooler stretch of weather is on its way. Behind our cold front, skies will turn out rather clear tonight as a strong push of cool and dry air builds in. Lows tonight are expected to drop into the 30s. This will set the stage for a much cooler Sunday with highs dropping well back into the 50s as some sunshine to start gradually gives way to increasing clouds as an area of low pressure moves up from our south. This system may even spark a few showers Sunday afternoon, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and points south. Look for those showers to continue lifting northward overnight Sunday into Monday as plenty of clouds also take us into the beginning of the new week. Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs close to normal levels in the lower 60s. Look for those highs to drop into the 50s for the remainder of the week with more chances for a little rain Tuesday followed by some brief clearing and dry weather Wednesday, then a return to clouds and rain later Thursday into Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As a cold front continues moving away to our east tonight, high pressure will build into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada changing our wind direction to the north which will send a surge of drier and much cooler air in our direction. Those north winds may actually be a little gusty early on adding a little extra chill to the air. Skies will turn out mainly clear for a while tonight, although some areas can still expect to see some high clouds streaming overhead, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows are expected to drop back into the upper 30s in many spots, something which hasn’t been seen since last Saturday night.
SUNDAY
As high pressure over eastern Canada continues moving eastward into northern New England Sunday, our wind flow will become northeasterly. This will drive quite the cool air mass down the spine of the Appalachian mountains which in turn will lead to highs dropping all the way back into the mid 50s. We’ll have some sunshine to start the day, but expect skies to turn rather cloudy by the afternoon as an area of low pressure starts to work further north from the Southeast into the Tennessee River Valley. As this system sends moisture northward and it overrides the cool air established across our region, this overrunning process will likely lead to a few showers developing during the afternoon, certainly the further south one heads from the Lehigh Valley. We can expect those rain showers to then continue lifting northward across more of the region Sunday night as a light easterly onshore wind flow becomes more established. This onshore flow may also help to lead to the return of some drizzle and patchy fog overnight Sunday.
MONDAY
Don’t expect much sunshine Monday as the aforementioned wave of low pressure to our south continues creeping slowly northward while our easterly onshore wind flow remains well established. While the day certainly won’t be a washout, we can expect rather cloudy skies all-day long with occasional showers passing through and even a bit of drizzle. Even though it does look rather gloomy, a seasonable air mass initially in place to start the week will make for highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY
A cold front will be dropping in from our north and west Tuesday while the aforementioned wave of low pressure to our south slides northeastward along the boundary. We expect Tuesday to be another fairly cloudy day with occasional bouts of light rain, although still not a washout. Our wind flow will change to a northerly direction as we gradually get behind the front during the day. This will bleed in cool air which will make for highs only in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be the nicest day of the week as our cold front and low pressure system from Tuesday head away out to sea and high pressure builds in from the north. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too used to Wednesday’s nice weather because clouds and rain chances will be on the rise again as we get to the latter half of the week. Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. An area of low pressure will move from the Deep South into the Tennessee River Valley. This low pressure system may very well be the remnants of a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico during the coming week. If that is the case, the system may bring with it some downpours, certainly later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Right now, it appears areas south of the Lehigh Valley stand the best chance to see the highest rainfall totals. Highs Thursday are expected to reach the upper 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: