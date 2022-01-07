The first widespread snow wrapped up early this morning and most residents picked up on average 3-4" with a few locally higher amounts. The heavier snow amounts stayed to out south and east as expected and now as we approach the weekend high pressure will build back into the region. Even though the snowfall is finished, any slushy or slick spots will freeze over tonight as temperatures fall into the teens. With that being said, winds will slightly diminish from this afternoon and once factors in, it will feel like the single digits Saturday morning. A front moving through Sunday evening looks to bring some showers, but it may be cold enough at the onset of those showers, perhaps Sunday morning, to see a little sleet and freezing rain mix in making for icy roads.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Winds will diminish but will still be breezy at times. Along with a fresh snow pack and limited clouds cover temperatures will be dropping into the teens tonight, feeling like the single digits by tomorrow morning. Slushy areas or any slick spots will freeze tonight so please use extra caution, again, late tonight and into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will stretch back into the region Saturday so we can expect plenty of sunshine; however, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. The next wave of low pressure is expected to track in on Sunday leading to cloudy skies and some occasional rain showers. It appears some sleet and freezing rain could also occur across parts of the area Sunday morning as temperatures may very well be around or below freezing when the moisture first arrives. Sunday afternoon’s high should climb back above freezing to either side of 40 degrees.
MONDAY
A cold front associated with the aforementioned system will move offshore Sunday night bringing more cold air rushing in on a blustery northwest breeze Monday. More in the way of sunshine is expected to return, but that will also be mixed with some clouds, and the occasional flurry or snow shower is also possible thanks to that northwest breeze blowing over the Great Lakes. Monday’s highs will drop to around 32 degrees but wind chills will likely be closer to 20 degrees for much of the day. Nighttime temperature are expected to plummet into the teens.
