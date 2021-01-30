The last few days, all of the talk has been about the bitter cold and biting winds. Well for the next few days, the talk shifts to snow, and potentially lots of it for some of us. A slow moving and significant coastal storm will develop over the next few days off the Mid-Atlantic coast, spreading periods of snow, heavy at times, into much of the area from late Sunday through early Tuesday. Brisk winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibilities throughout the storm. Winter storm warnings have been posted for much of the area, for as much as 10 to 16” of snow for a large part of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The heaviest snow is expected from overnight Sunday night through Monday and Monday night. Expect travel to become difficult at times due to snow and blowing snow, with any mixing with sleet, freezing rain, and rain limited to areas from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore. For most of us, it’s a mostly snow event and a sizable event if that. After the storm, milder weather will follow later in the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect another cold night but with light winds as clouds gradually increase overnight. Lows will drop deep down into the teens tonight, with plenty of cold air in place in advance of our impending winter storm.
SUNDAY
The morning will be dry, but expect clouds to thicken and snow to overspread the area from southwest to northeast during the afternoon and evening hours. The snow will be light at first, with steadier snow holding off until the overnight hours. Highs will be around 30 degrees on Sunday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Periods of snow will increase in coverage and intensity, with several inches of accumulation likely overnight, as northeast breezes start to pick up ahead of our developing coastal storm. Lows will be in the mid 20s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Expect snow to continue throughout the day, but there could be a brief lull in the morning for some of us, with the best chance of a little mixing towards the Delaware Valley and I-95 corridor during this time. Heavier snow will again redevelop in the afternoon and evening, continuing to lift north overnight. Heavy snow and gusty winds could lead to very low visibility at times Monday afternoon and night, with an inch or two of snow per hour at times in spots.
TUESDAY
Clouds and winds will linger, with some light snow becoming more scattered and gradually tapering off from west to east as the day progresses. Additional light accumulation is possible, but the brunt of the accumulations come Sunday night through Monday night. Brisk northerly breezes will lead to some continued blowing and drifting snow. Total accumulations will range from 10 to 16 inches for much of the area, with lower amounts along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor and especially the closer to the shore you get, due to mixing with sleet and rain.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Expect sunshine to return midweek, and while it will remain breezy, it dries out nicely on Wednesday with seasonably cold highs in the mid 30s. 40-degree highs are possible Thursday with some sunshine, then mid 40s with some rain later Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: