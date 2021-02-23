Let the slow snow melt commence! Yes, stock up on that washer fluid as there will be some melting of our month-long snow cover each day, and refreezing some nights. For the first time all month, there’s no major accumulating snow threats in our seven day forecast, which now takes us into the start of March early next week. While we’re not talking a major thaw as highs will generally remain in the low to mid 40s most days, we are talking consistently at or a little above average temperatures through the end of the month. It looks mostly dry through the rest of the work and school week, save a passing rain or snow shower late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Otherwise, we’ll wait until Friday night into Saturday for our next chance of any steadier precipitation. In this case, it looks like mostly light rain on Saturday as highs climb above 40 degrees. However, that rain may actually begin as a little wintry mix of snow and sleet later Friday night as the air will be just cold enough for a touch of winter weather. But little to no accumulation is expected, with the Poconos seeing the best chances of a fresh coating of snow or sleet.
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with light winds and temperatures dropping below freezing and into the upper 20s. That means that any water from daytime snowmelt will refreeze overnight, so watch for some slick spots and black ice overnight.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Sunshine to start the day will give way to increasing afternoon clouds ahead of a weak cold front, which could touch off a late day rain shower in a few spots or an overnight rain or snow shower in others. It’s a breezy and mild day ahead of the front with highs surging into the upper 40s, then a bit cooler but still seasonable behind the front with highs in the low 40s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies expected.
FRIDAY
Lots of sunshine will be the rule Friday with high pressure overhead, leading to mostly sunny skies and a seasonable day with highs in the low 40s once again. Clouds thicken Friday night as our next weather system approaches, and with lows around 30 degrees, a light wintry mix is possible towards Saturday morning, especially if the moisture arrives before daybreak on Saturday when the air is a bit colder.
SATURDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning to around midday. A light wintry mix is possible early in the morning, especially north of Interstate 78, but little accumulation is currently expected. Rainfall amounts should be relatively light and highs will get into the mid 40s, so there are no flood concerns as it won’t warm up too fast and heavy rain is not expected.
TRACK THE WEATHER: