After some soaking rains delivered 1 to 3 inches of rain across much of the area late Monday into Tuesday, it was more about the gray and gloom on Wednesday. While there were some pockets of steadier rain, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it was cloudy and cool for all with some scattered showers along with some patchy drizzle and fog. Any showers and drizzle should diminish this evening, followed by some drying and partial clearing overnight. Thursday will be our transition day to some nicer weather to wrap up the week with at least some sunshine returning, although a shower or two could linger along with some cloudier intervals as the transition takes place. Friday and Saturday will be the pick days of the forecast, with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm highs back up just above 80 degrees. We'll try to sneak in a mostly dry Sunday, although clouds will increase and a few showers may not be too far to our west by later in the day. Rain chances will gradually increase for Monday and especially Monday night into Tuesday, our next best chance for some steadier showers or some rain to put another dent in our summer-long dry spell.
TONIGHT
As a pesky low off the coast slowly departs, any evening showers or drizzle should slowly come to an end, and we'll try to dry out and even partially clear out overnight. Of course, that will promote the redevelopment of some areas of patchy fog overnight. Lows will be close to 60 degrees, as we'll trade a damp evening for hopefully a drying trend overnight.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be an improvement over the last few days, but we're still not totally there yet to a mostly sunny and entirely dry forecast, which we will have come Friday and Saturday. Some lingering troughiness will create a partly to mostly cloudy day, but there will at least be some sunshine, unlike the past few days. While the day is mainly dry, there may be a passing shower or two, but anything will be light, brief, and scattered. With at least some sun, highs will be closer to but still a bit below seasonable levels for early September, with Thursday's highs in the upper 70s. We should fully clear and dry out overnight Thursday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will finally take full charge of our weather, leading to a pair of mostly sunny and comfortably warm days with low humidity levels. Look for highs in the low 80s, right on par with our average highs for this time of year. Nights will be partly to mostly clear and comfy and around 55-60 degrees. Enjoy the nice weather heading into the weekend!
SUNDAY
Our high pressure tries to hang on Sunday, with at least a partly sunny day expected, but clouds will likely increase as the day progresses, and a shower or two can't be ruled out later in the day, mainly west of the Lehigh Valley. Otherwise, it's a mainly dry day, with highs still seasonable and close to 80 degrees. Rain chances will increase for everyone after the weekend through early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
For the second straight week, it's Monday and Tuesday that will provide our highest rain chances. While early next week doesn't currently look as wet as this past Monday and Tuesday were for us, it still looks to deliver our best chance for some steadier showers or perhaps some pockets of rain, as a slow moving cold front slides in our direction. It will be a bit more humid, and also a bit cooler with the clouds and higher rain chances, as highs slide back into the upper 70s to start next week. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day, at least as of right now.
