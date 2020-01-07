TODAY: Turning cloudy with rain and wet snow developing in the afternoon, especially south and west. High: 42
TONIGHT: A bit of snow or a mix ending as a little snow early, then mostly cloudy. C-1" possible.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny and quite windy and colder with flurries or snow showers. High: 38 Low: 18
Some of us got a small reminder early Monday morning that it is indeed still winter, even though it hasn’t felt or looked much like it of late. A coating to an inch or two of snow fell Sunday night across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, with the higher elevations a little whiter than everyone else as usual. Much of that snow melted on Monday as the sunshine returned to our skies and highs topped out around 45 to 50 degrees for most of us, well above average for early winter but of course that’s par for the course so far this season. In the short term, as in the next three days, there are a few more imminent reminders that it is early winter. The first comes in the form of a brief round of rain and snow with some minor accumulations for some but not all later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. That will be followed by a shot of gusty and blustery winds on Wednesday for everyone that will also be accompanied by some snow showers and even a squall or two on Wednesday. Those winds will help to usher in a 48 hour shot of seasonably cold air, the coldest we’ve seen since winter began back on December 21st. But don’t get too used to it, as the above average temperatures we’ve grown accustomed to so far this winter come back stronger by the start of the weekend, with perhaps the first 60-degree weather since just before Thanksgiving on the way.
TUESDAY
A small and fast moving storm will zip by to our southeast, tracking from Virginia then off the coast southeast of Cape May to southeast of Cape Cod later Tuesday into Tuesday night. While it will develop into a potent storm once it hits the ocean, that development will occur too late to make this a more impactful storm. Nevertheless, it should bring at least a little winter weather to parts of the area as it passes late Tuesday. With only marginal cold air in place and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday afternoon as the moisture arrives, it will likely be a mix of rain and wet snow that develops initially.
As night falls and temperatures slowly drop in the evening, any rain or mix should change to a wet snow before ending before midnight Tuesday night. Given the lack of cold air, the warm ground, the fast movement of the storm, and the wintry mix at the onset, accumulations may be tough to come by. However, a slushy coating to 1” of snow is possible, mostly on unpaved surfaces and mostly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, where the best moisture will be. In fact, it will be drier the farther north and west you travel so areas towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors may miss out on the moisture from this fast moving disturbance altogether and remain mostly or entirely dry. Winter Weather Advisories are in place south of the Lehigh Valley. This includes Dutch Country, the Delaware Valley, and southern New Jersey from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
Clouds should mix with at least some sunshine on Wednesday as a potent cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. Out ahead of it, there will be some snow showers and flurries and even a snow squall here or there. Any squall, while isolated, can produce a brief but intense burst of snow that could bring up to 1” of snow. While that will be the exception as any squalls will be isolated, some blustery and cold wind gusts will be widespread, with west to northwest winds behind our cold front ushering in some seasonably cold air. Highs will only be in the upper 30s, finally a seasonably cold early winter day, but winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour will keep wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. Lows should drop into the teens Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Cold high pressure will be overhead on Thursday, which should ensure lots of sunshine and much lighter winds. This could be the first below average day temperature-wise in over two weeks, or since December 21st, as highs will only be in the mid 30s despite abundant sunshine. It’s a quick cold shot and it will begin to depart as soon as Friday, as our next warming trend commences.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
As our high slides off the coast and winds shift from the southwest ahead of our next cold front, temperatures take off, with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Friday and Sunday and a rare January 60°+ day on Saturday. The warmth comes with a price however, which will be plenty of clouds, brisk breezes by Saturday, and some occasional rain or rain showers, though none of the three days look like washouts. The wet weather may end up being more showery and only scattered showers if that, with perhaps only a brief period of steadier rain sometime Saturday night or Sunday, depending on the timing of our cold front.