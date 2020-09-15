Notice a hazy or milky look to the sky? It's not just you.
Smoke from the deadly wildfires in the West has made its way to skies in the Northeast, including the Lehigh Valley.
The smoke is very high up in the sky, some 30,000 feet, around the altitude where planes fly, so we can see it but can't smell it. This is also why we're not expecting any air quality issues.
A cool, crisp, and “clear” start to the day. Well...it would be clear if not for the high altitude smoke from that western wildfires. Smoke is up to 30,000 feet high in the sky. So it can be seen, but no smell. And no air quality issues expected. pic.twitter.com/D1rxHmOkwH— Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) September 15, 2020
Given the clean, crisp nature of our fall-like weather, skies Monday and now Tuesday should appear deep blue, but the smoke gives it a hazy, milky-white look typically seen during the summer months. This is especially noticeable at sunrise and sunset.
The smoke is traveling thousands of miles, which goes to show the power of winds up in the sky. For example, high-up winds can help airplanes get back to the East Coast sooner, which can often knock an hour off the plane's flight time from the West Coast.
The smoky haze will continue at times through at least Wednesday, and may be visible again over the weekend.
They sky was milky from wildfire smoke today, but we expect the smoke to be even thicker tomorrow. As such, we'll be dropping high temperatures Tuesday afternoon by a few degrees - the smoke will act like clouds & limit daytime heating. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/yRDgDQNyC2— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 14, 2020
Dozens of wildfires burning on the West Coast have caused thick smoke and very poor air quality in that region.