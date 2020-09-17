Over the past few days, you've heard about the West Coast wildfire smoke being in our skies.
It's hard to believe that smoke can travel thousands of miles, but it's not as uncommon as you think.
Earlier this summer, Sahara dust went viral.
Sand and dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and into the skies in the southern United States.
Check out this video from the National Weather Service -- you can literally see the sand and dust in the air west of Africa.
Wind carrying smoke isn't as uncommon as you'd think!Look how the winds high up in the sky carried dust and dirt from the Sahara Desert across the Atlantic Ocean! https://t.co/JSdsX8To6X— Meteorologist Drew Anderson (@WxManDrew) September 15, 2020
Pretty interesting how that dust helped prevent tropical storm and hurricane formation back in June.
The dust is in an area of dry air, and dry air is the enemy of tropical storms and hurricanes. Tropical storms and hurricanes need moist, humid air to grow and survive.
With the Atlantic as active as it has been this week with hurricanes and tropical storms, there's no issue with Sahara dust anymore.
While winds that carry Sahara dust are closer to the ground, winds that brought the wildfire smoke are high up in the sky -- up where airplanes fly.
We're talking about 7 to 8 miles up in the sky (35,000-40,000 feet).
These powerful winds can even help airplanes get back to the East Coast sooner.
When a plane flying from the West Coast gets some of these fast-moving winds as a tail wind, it'll often knock an hour off the plane's flight time.
Look how it takes a plane flying back from the west an hour less.
Compare that to the plane flying out to San Francisco.
It takes an extra hour on the way out west because those strong winds run into the front of the plane, slowing it down.
These strong winds are part of our jet stream.
Here's a look at the flow of the jet stream from the National Weather Service. The reds and yellows show how the smoke flows in the jet stream's wind.
The sun will again have that hazy look to it today thanks to smoke high up in the atmosphere. This smoke is originating from the wildfires over the western U.S., over 2,000 miles away from central PA. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/9hrimcmPLx— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 16, 2020
Besides smoke, jet streams help move our weather across the county.
Jet streams flow from west to east, and that's the reason our weather, overall, moves from west to east across the country.
Jet streams form where a giant area of cold air meets a big area of warm air. The difference in air temperature causes a massive amount of wind.
There are no jet streams in areas that are warm all the time.
This is why Sahara dust was able to move from east (Africa) to west (United States) -- opposite of the way our weather normally moves.
The winds that carried that dust are called "trade winds". They circle the Earth near the Equator and constantly blow from west to east.
The "Trade Wind" name comes from the explorer days. Explores would use these persistent winds to power their sails as they moved from one country to the next, trading goods.
Unlike jet streams, these winds are near the ground.
Trade winds are what move hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic toward the United States.