Our week-long bout with Canadian wildfire smoke peaked on Wednesday, with hazardous air quality and greatly reduced visibilities in thick haze and smoke that blotted out the sun and led to unseasonably cool temperatures as a result. While the thickest smoke will likely thin out slowly overnight and Thursday, some degree of haze and smoke will likely remain in our skies through some or even most of Friday. We'll also see an increase in clouds, and the chance of a spotty shower later Thursday and a better chance of a few showers on Friday. Our smoky, dry, and dusty spring has left us in great need of rain, and a good soaking, which any showers the next few days will not deliver, as the clouds and smoke keep temps closer to 70 degrees Thursday and Friday. We'll warm to around 80° over the weekend, with partly sunny skies, dry conditions, and hopefully less smoke and haze (although no guarantees). Early next week still looks to offer one of the better chances of a widespread rain we've seen in over a month, with some steadier rain possible later Monday into early Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A thick haze and smoke will persist through the evening, though hopefully thinning out at least a little bit overnight. So expect the poor air quality and lower visibility to remain, with hazy skies, a smoky smell, and lows in the upper 40s, rather cool for early June. Northwest winds will diminish to less than 10mph overnight.
THURSDAY
Expect haze and smoke to remain in some fashion, though not as thick as the last 24 hours, with an increase in clouds above the haze and smoke and the chance of a spotty afternoon or evening shower, even though most of the day remains dry for most of us. It will be cool with the lack of sun, due to the continuing smoky haze and increasing clouds, with highs only in the low 70s.
FRIDAY
The smoky haze may even linger into Friday, again not as thick as Wednesday's plume. Regardless, our stalled New England low will meander backwards a bit, allowing for a mostly cloudy and cool day with at least a few scattered showers at any point, and highs only around 70 degrees. Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is up around 80°. Any rain would be light, with amounts likely only a few hundredths of an inch, not enough to dent our growing rainfall deficit.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend may give us a break from the smoky haze, especially with more a southwest wind by Sunday, with partly sunny skies expected both days, barring any thicker haze or smoke, unpredictable this far out. It will be warmer and dry throughout, with upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday, likely the warmest day of the forecast, with rain chances increasing early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A slow moving low pressure and cold front may bring our first chance of a some widespread rain or rain showers in quite some time, likely developing later Monday into Monday night, perhaps lingering into early Tuesday. While too early to talk amounts, a widespread half inch to one inch of rain is certainly possible, and is a start at denting a 3 to 5 inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with the developing rain.
