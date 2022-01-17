It was a downright frigid start to Sunday as many saw lows well down into the single digits with the Poconos dropping below zero. We were fortunate that the winds were practically calm. Outside of the frigid start Sunday, we were treated to ample sunshine initially which gradually gave way to increasing clouds during the afternoon in advance of our next weather maker. High temperatures managed to claw their way back into the mid 20s. We then turned our attention to a strong and fast-moving storm zipping up the coast, well actually, up just east of the Appalachians. With an inland and not a coastal track, that kept the big snows away from our area out in central and wester Pennsylvania. Much of the area did start out with snow Sunday evening, and in some cases that snow came down at a fairly good clip. Many locations received between two and four inches of snow. But then the warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean really started to take hold, and that put a stop to the snow with a transition over to some sleet and freezing rain, and then eventually plain rain. Some scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds linger on Monday, with cold but mainly dry weather lingering for most of the week. Yet another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time for next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
A strong and fast-moving winter storm is zipping up the East Coast, actually, up between the Appalachians and the I-95 corridor, tonight into Monday. If this storm tracked along or off the coast, we'd have a better chance of all snow and heavier snow. However, that inland track means warmer ocean air factors in, and what started as snow for many of us Sunday evening has now changed over to sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain. Our storm system will also bring some strong winds, especially towards the coast, where beach erosion and significant tidal flooding is likely. So for the remainder of the night, if you haven't already changed over to rain, it shouldn't be long until you do. Snow and ice will linger a bit longer across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, and it may not be until the wee hours of Monday morning that we finally go over to rain here. So with that said, look for little or no additional accumulation of snow and ice across a lot of the area, however parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey will probably see an additional couple inches of snow, along with the possibility for up to a quarter inch of ice. Low temperatures tonight have pretty much already occurred in the 20s. Temperatures will actually be rising through the 30s and 40s moving through the night as low pressure tracks right up over the region. A windswept rain will accompany the temperature rise and that may very well wash away what snow has fallen; therefore, don't expect snow coated areas in most cases Monday morning. It'll be more of a sloppy, slushy situation. Come Monday, our storm will quickly depart, leaving scattered showers behind, with any rain showers changing back to snow showers but no appreciable accumulation expected. It will remain windy and cold on the back side of our storm on Monday. Temperatures will likely be steady throughout much of the day in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills down into the 20s.
REST OF THE WEEK AHEAD
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back close to 40 degrees. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a rain or snow shower, but overall, it looks mainly dry through the middle of the week with no big storms. Behind that front Wednesday night, a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build back in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back to around 32 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy Thursday making for wind chills well down into the 20s. High pressure returns for Friday lightening up the winds and bringing some decent sunshine, however, the arctic cold air will really be building in now as highs are only expected to reach the low and mid 20s.
