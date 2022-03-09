An area of low pressure will continue to slide by to our south bringing snow and rain to the region. Through the early evening, expect mostly wet snow in the Lehigh Valley and Berks county, a mix of rain and snow towards the Interstate 95 corridor and plain rain closer to the shore. Given the warm ground and timing, overall accumulation won't be significant. When all is said and done, a coating to 2 inches of wet snow will accumulate for most, mainly on unpaved or grassy surfaces. Despite the cold air Wednesday, temperatures should rebound back to near 50 Thursday and middle 50s Friday. While there's no major winter storms in the near future, winter will prove it has a little life left in it over the weekend too. Another system will be waiting in the wings Saturday with some rain changing to wet snow again. Enjoy the March madness…meteorologically speaking!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
There could be some lingering flurries or a snow shower early in the evening but most of the wet snow and rain will wrap up around dinnertime. It will remain mostly cloudy through around midnight then skies will begin to break up overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s so any untreated wet roads could become slick.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It will be a quiet, less windy, and less wintry end to the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday, and temperatures close to average. Highs will be around or just shy of 50° on Thursday, and inch up a few degrees into the middle 50s on Friday. Another round of windy and changeable weather awaits heading into Saturday.
SATURDAY
Another potent cold front will slide through on Saturday, with low pressure likely developing along it as well. With mild air out in front, a round of rain is expected, which may change to snow before ending depending on how quick the cold air moves in. Some light accumulation is possible if the cold air is quick enough, and some gusty winds are likely following the front. Winds may gust over 40mph Saturday into Sunday, with Sunday's highs likely only in the 30s as we'll spring ahead our clocks this weekend, but fall back to winter weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: