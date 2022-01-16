It was a downright frigid start to Sunday as many saw lows well down into the single digits with the Poconos dropping below zero. We were fortunate that the winds were practically calm. Outside of the frigid start Sunday, we were treated to ample sunshine initially which gradually gave way to increasing clouds during the afternoon in advance of our next weather maker. High temperatures managed to claw their way back into the mid 20s. We now turn our attention to a strong and fast-moving storm that will zip up the coast, well actually, up just east of the Appalachians. With an inland and not a coastal track, that's not favorable for big snows for our area, as we're looking at snow initially tonight, eventually changing to rain. That will limit accumulations to just a few inches for most of us before the changeover, with the heaviest snows well to our west in central and especially western Pennsylvania. Some scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds linger on Monday, with cold but mainly dry weather lingering for most of next week. Yet another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time for next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
A strong and fast-moving winter storm will zip up the East Coast, actually, up between the Appalachians and the I-95 corridor, tonight into Monday. If this storm tracked along or off the coast, we'd have a better chance of all snow and heavier snow. However, that inland track means warmer ocean air factors in, and what starts as snow for many of us this evening will eventually turn to sleet, freezing rain, and rain later tonight and early Monday morning before quickly ending as the storm departs. It will be windy too, especially towards the coast, where beach erosion and significant tidal flooding is likely. So right now, the snowy part of the storm, and likely the time when we see the slickest travel conditions, will be from now to around midnight tonight, with a shot of snow before the warmer ocean air arrives. Expect only a coating to an inch or two at best in the Delaware Valley north and west of I-95 up to roughly the southern parts of the Lehigh Valley back through southern reaches of Berks County. For much of the rest of the area from roughly I-78 and northward, we're likely talking two to four inches of snow with some spots in the Poconos seeing just a little more. Monroe and Pike County specifically are probably talking four to six inches of snow with localized amounts of a little more than six inches not out of the question. Even for these northern areas, a change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely after midnight tonight. Ice accumulation from freezing rain should be less than a tenth of an inch in most spots, but parts of the Poconos could see up to a quarter of an inch. Low temperatures tonight will occur very early on in the mid 20s. Temperatures will then rise through the 30s and 40s moving through the night as our storm system tracks right up over the region. Keep in mind once we transition over to a wintry mix and eventually rain, that will wash away what snow has fallen; therefore, don't expected snow coated areas in most cases Monday morning. It'll be more of a sloppy, slushy situation. Come Monday, our storm will quickly depart, leaving scattered showers behind, with any rain showers changing back to snow showers but no appreciable accumulation expected. It will remain windy and cold on the back side of our storm on Monday. Temperatures will likely be steady throughout much of the day in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills down into the 20s.
REST OF THE WEEK AHEAD
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back close to 40 degrees. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a rain or snow shower, but overall, it looks mainly dry through the middle of the week with no big storms. Behind that front Wednesday night, a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build back in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back to around 32 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy Thursday making for wind chills well down into the 20s. High pressure returns for Friday lightening up the winds and bringing some decent sunshine, however, the arctic cold air will really be building in now as highs are only expected to reach the low and mid 20s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: