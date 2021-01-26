NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Parts of northern New Jersey and parts of eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4:00 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&