This morning, the snow continues to fall in the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and Schuylkill County.
In Berks, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties, we'll get some more breaks in the snow this morning.
You'll also see more sleet in Philadelphia and in the Philly suburbs, spots within a 45 minute drive of Philly.
By lunchtime, cold air plows down into the Philly area to get rid of the sleet. We'll also get rid of the breaks in the snow in Berks, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties. But, breaks in the snow will continue in the Philly area. The rain will continue down the shore.
Between lunchtime and dinnertime, we'll pick up a lot of snow, particularly in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. At times, the snow will be falling at 1-2 inches an an hour!
It stays windy all day and all night.
Tonight, the snow continues for much of our area.
After 2 a.m. Tuesday, dry air starts working its way into the storm. So, the snow starts breaking up in spots where the snow has been steady.
Tuesday morning, during rush hour, the snow will be spotty. Then, the snow ends around lunchtime on Tuesday.
Be careful on the roads Tuesday evening during rush. Even though the snow won't be falling anymore, it'll still be windy. The wind will blow the light, fresh snow onto roads that have been cleared, causing icy spots.
The Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, continues through Tuesday.
By the end of the storm, we'll have some impressive snowfall totals in parts of PA and NJ.
On Wednesday, we're still windy, but sunny skies return.
The cold weather sticks around Wednesday and Thursday. We'll have highs in the 30s. Then, on Friday and Saturday, we'll have highs in the mid 40s. We also get rain late Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Sunshine returns on Sunday.
