NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute tonight and the morning commute on Thursday. Heavy snow and gusty winds could result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in from southwest to northeast this afternoon and early evening. The snow could become heavy at times tonight before ending Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&