TODAY: Snow ending early from west to east, then brisk and much colder with clouds giving way to sun. High: 38
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold; brisk early. Low: 19
THURSDAY: Sunshine, but very cold. High: 34 Low: 24
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a couple of warm and wet December days, our weather will be dressed in a more winteresque wardrobe this Wednesday.
Moisture riding along a stalled cold front whitened the grass, tree tops, cars, and other typically colder and elevated surfaces late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a coating to a couple of inches of snow. Most main roads are just wet...but slick, slippery and slushy secondary roads, especially in the higher elevations, may slow you down to start Wednesday ahead of a brrrisk and cold afternoon.
Snow comes to an end from west to east through mid to late Wednesday morning before a gradual return of sunshine along a breezy, west wind. These winds may occasionally gust between 15 and 20 miles an hour, which isn't all that bad, but that's all it takes to may highs in the upper 30s feel like freezing or colder all Wednesday long.
So, from middle 50s Tuesday to "feeling like" freezing Wednesday, that's a difference of 25 degrees in a day's time.
As high pressure builds in Wednesday night into Thursday, it should ensure mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, but also colder temperatures. Lows will drop into the upper teens for many through dawn Thursday, with Thursday's highs no better than the middle 30s despite abundant sunshine.
The cold air will retreat with our departing high pressure by the end of the week, leading to more clouds on Friday and perhaps a bit of rain or drizzle developing later in the day as highs bounce back into the middle 40s.
That rain and drizzle will be the leading edge of our next storm, the brunt of which arrives Friday night into Saturday morning in the form of a soaking rain. Given the retreating cold air and projected storm track up the coast, mainly rain is on the metaphorical weather table as temperatures rise again into the middle 50s come Saturday.
Wishes for a safe commute to work and school!