After a damp and dreary start to the new year this weekend, we'll have a much different feel to start the new work week on Monday. After being spoiled with 50-something-degree temperatures all weekend, it will certainly feel like winter today, as highs only reach 30-35 degrees and a brisk breeze adds a chill.
Not only will it feel more like it should for early January, but for some of us, it will also look more like winter as well. A southern sliding snowstorm will deliver a significant snow to parts of South Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia early Monday.
The steadier snows will get up to around the Interstate 95 corridor, with just some snow showers or flurries at most farther north into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, where little to no snow is expected.
Skies will clear late Monday into Monday night, and get ready for the coldest night in a while as lows drop into the upper teens. Tuesday will be our first sunnier day in over a week, albeit still chilly, with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday look quiet and mostly dry, as the cold eases a bit.
Then our attention turns to another fast moving storm for Thursday night into Friday, which could deliver a shot of snow to northern areas that are missing out on the first round earlier in the week. More cold will follow for next weekend.
TODAY
It will be a much colder day for all, and a rare snowy day for some, as it will finally feel and in some cases look like winter to start the new week.
Let's talk temperatures first, as highs are only expected to climb to around the low 30s on Monday, more than 20 degrees colder than where we were this weekend. Factor in a brisk northerly breeze, and wind chills will be in the teens and twenties throughout the day.
Then we have the snow, as a storm has trended north at the last minute to significantly up snow chances for areas closer to the shore. This will be a South Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland "special", meaning these areas get an accumulating and even plowable snow, while areas farther north and west get nothing, except maybe some flurries.
There will be a sharp cutoff to the snow, likely somewhere around the Interstate 95 corridor, thanks to lots of dry air to our north. So the Poconos may see some sun later in the day, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County may only see some flurries, then it's lighter fringe snows towards the Delaware Valley and Interstate 95 corridor, followed by a very sharp increase in snow intensity and totals over South Jersey and Delaware as you work your way southeast towards the shore.
The snow will be steadiest this morning and early afternoon in these areas, with some clearing working in from the north and west towards evening.
TONIGHT
Skies will become mostly clear, winds diminish, and so do temperatures, as the coldest night we've seen in a while sees temperatures drop into the upper teens overnight.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of the week. We'll also finally see a partly to mostly sunny day on Tuesday, the first since last Sunday, some 9 days ago. Winds will be lighter but it will still be seasonably chilly, with highs in the mid 30s.
The cold eases further on Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 40s for a day, but we'll likely see the mostly cloudy skies return.
Thursday will be another dry and pleasant day to wrap up a quiet mid-week, with highs in the upper 30s and a mix of sun and clouds expected.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning.
Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week. While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right.
This storm would likely favor northern areas, like the Interstate 78 corridor on north, areas that miss the early week snow. Stay tuned throughout the week ahead for plenty more updates!
