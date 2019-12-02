TODAY: Cloudy with areas of rain and snow; untreated surfaces may be slick, mainly higher elevations. High: 40
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow tapering off, then some clearing. Winds picking up. Coating-2" for most, 2-4" most of Carbon, northern Lehigh, Northampton and Warren Counties, then 4-8" for most of the Poconos and northern New Jersey. Low:29
TOMORROW: Morning clouds, breaking for sun; brisk and cold. High: 38 Low:28
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE, MONROE, PIKE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
A coastal low will strengthen and deepen as it moves up the shore towards New England today with northerly winds dragging down colder and drier Canadian air changing any mixed precipitation to snow this morning. It will take until this evening for the changeover from rain to snow to occur for some locations, especially for those areas off to the south and west.
The latest thinking is that most of the area will see a coating to 2" of snow from this event with areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley seeing very little if any until closer to or after sunset. Along and north of Interstate 78 we get into the 2-4" range that is a narrow band that jogs southeast a bit as it reaches in central New Jersey. Closer to northern Northampton and Warren Counties heading northward into the Poconos and northern New Jersey is where we find our 4-8" range with far northern portions of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey just touching 8-12". This is a very dynamic storm system that will likely result in big differences in snow totals over a short distance. Some areas may see heavy bands of snow that lead to rapid accumulation, while other locations have much lighter snow and hence warmer temperatures, perhaps above 32 degrees, making it tough for snow to accumulate. Certainly if you're in a higher elevation spot, the better your odds will be for higher totals.
Quieter, brighter weather will return Tuesday, but don't expect things to feel much better. Tuesday will be brisk and cold with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. A brief rain or snow shower will be possible Wednesday, and a few flurries may be seen here and there in the mountains, plus a weak cold front is expected to move through Friday possibly sparking a rain or snow shower. By-in-large though, the remainder of the week looks dry.
