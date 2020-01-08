Ready or not, here "it" comes! "It" being an arctic front that brings snow squalls, gusty winds, and some serious cold...in that order.
This follows the fast-moving disturbance that brought a bit of snow to the northern mid-Atlantic Tuesday afternoon and night. While not everyone gets snow this time around, where a windswept snow squall hits, it could quickly whiten the ground and reduce visibilities. Part 2 of our 3-part weather story focuses on blustery winds gusting between 40 and 50 miles-an-hour before diminishing later Wednesday night. As a result, wind advisories are in effect for most along and south of Interstate 78.
Then it's downright cold Thursday, minus the wind thankfully, before unseasonably warm and occasionally wet weather checks in for the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
Watch your step! Some slippery spots on secondary roads and untreated surfaces like sidewalks and parking lots are possible this morning as temperatures sit below freezing for a while. More importantly, scattered snow showers and a few blinding snow squalls move in throughout the day. Any squall can produce a brief but intense burst of snow that could bring up to 1” of snow, disrupting travel by producing strong winds and lower visibility. While not everyone gets a snow squall, Mother Nature isn't as selective when it comes to blustery and cold wind gusts. West to northwest winds behind our cold front may gust as high as 40 to 50 miles-an-hour, making highs in the upper 30s feel like freezing or below freezing. Brrrr!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Gusty winds diminish later Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the teens, accompanied by none other than the nearly full moon. It's a 100% full "wolf" moon on Friday, but clouds make seeing it a little hairy then. So, we suggest bundling up and taking a peek tonight.
THURSDAY
Cold high pressure is overhead on Thursday, ensuring lots of sunshine and less wind. Phew! This could be the first entirely below average day temperature-wise in over two weeks, or since December 21st, as highs only hit the lower to middle 30s despite abundant sunshine. We can blame the frigid start in the teens for curbing our temperatures toward "colder," before a big warm-up by Friday and into the weekend.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
High pressure slides off the coast, steering more warmth and moisture our way ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures take off with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Friday with a rare January foray into the 60s on Saturday, and possibly Sunday depending on the timing of our next front. It'll feel more like "sprinter" than winter! The warmth comes with at a cost, though. Plenty of clouds, brisk breezes, and some occasional rain or rain showers accompany the unseasonably warm air, though neither day is a complete washout. The occasionally wet weather may end as a steadier rain sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, depending on the timing of our cold front.