Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ054-055-060>062-103>106-081700- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 641 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020 ***Snow Squalls Possible Today*** As of early this morning, snow showers with localized squalls are moving eastward across Pennsylvania and are expected to reach the area by the mid to late morning time frame. Similar to summer severe weather, it is difficult to pinpoint the exact areas that will see intense squalls. However, we expect snow showers with locally intense squalls to affect the region for the latter part of this morning continuing through much of this afternoon before winding down by early this evening. Visibility may quickly drop to a quarter of a mile or less in any squalls with a quick inch or two of snow accumulation possible leading to dangerous travel. In addition to the squalls, widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected for today. $$