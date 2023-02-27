SHORT TERM FORECAST TODAY: A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain arrives very late this afternoon. High: 42 TONIGHT: Rain, sleet and snow, changing to rain except in the Poconos/NW NJ. Snow/sleet accumulation generally a slushy coating to 1-3" with less south of I-78 and a bit more in the Poconos/NW New Jersey. Ice accumulation 0.10" or less Low: 33 TOMORROW: Rain and snow showers ending by midday; some clearing late. High: 41 Low: 21

FORECAST SUMMARY

We will begin the new work and school week with a storm system that will bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain from roughly the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey and points north. South of that line it's mainly rain, but the further north you travel, the more in the way of snow and ice you'll see, and several stand a good chance to pick up at least a few inches of snow.

The highest snow totals should occur across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey.

Some light ice accumulation will also be possible making for some slippery travel conditions late Monday into Monday night and lingering into early Tuesday morning.

We'll dry things out towards the middle of the week ahead with seasonably cool but not cold temperatures, mostly in the 40s.

A bit of milder air will try to build back in for Wednesday and Thursday before it turns cooler again for Friday as another storm system could potentially bring a mixed bag of precipitation.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT

We're tracking a storm to start the week, initially a low up in the Great Lakes before a new one redevelops off the East Coast.

The greatest impacts and steadiest precipitation should occur Monday evening and overnight.

The Poconos and northern New Jersey will see mostly snow for the duration of this storm system, although a little sleet and freezing rain could still mix in occasionally. These northern areas should see the highest snowfall totals, generally 3 to 5 inches with a few highest elevation spots perhaps getting up to 6 inches.

Some of those 3 to 5 inch totals may very well work as far south as the Slate Belt and northern Northampton County as well.

Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected.

For the I-78 corridor and Schuylkill County, there will be a mix of snow, sleet and rain with a slushy coating to as much as 3" for a few locations.

For those south of I-78 down to the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey, a coating to an inch of snow/sleet is expected with no more than a tenth of an inch of ice.

For most of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, it's pretty much all rain for the majority of this storm system, although a little snow and ice may be seen at the very onset late Monday.

So the bottom line is, many of us will need to plan on some slippery travel conditions Monday evening and Monday night, perhaps lingering into a portion of the Tuesday morning rush. The greatest impacts will occur across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Our storm quickly departs early Tuesday, with just a few lingering rain or snow showers early in the day, then remaining mostly cloudy for a while before some sun returns late. It will also be a little breezy behind our exiting system.

There's no real cold air around for this departing storm to drag down, so it will stay seasonably cool and not cold with highs mostly in the lower 40s.

We'll inch back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies expected during the day then clouds increasing overnight with a few showers possible as a weak low pressure system crosses the region.

Some clearing is expected as Thursday progresses with a bit of a breeze and a mild surge of air getting high temperatures back into the upper 50s.

Another more significant storm system may impact the region for Friday, but much uncertainty surrounds the exact track and evolution of this storm which will ultimately determine exactly what type of precipitation we see. Stay tuned!

TRACK THE WEATHER: