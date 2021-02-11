It was another cold February day Wednesday, but for a change, one that did not feature any snowflakes, at least not until we got into the nighttime. Once last night rolled around, yet another round of accumulating snow moved through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This time, the snow was steadier the further south one traveled, and while many of us picked up a coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow, some slightly higher amounts occurred in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. It’s these southern areas that will likely have the most issues when it comes to travel first thing this morning. Any snow ends early today, and most of the day should be dry, followed by a flake-free Friday as well. But as has been the case most of February so far, any break from the flakes is short-lived. Sure enough, another round of snow or a wintry mix is expected by the middle of the weekend, this one likely returning to favor northern sections. After that, it’s next Tuesday that likely brings our next storm, this time perhaps more sleet, freezing rain, and rain rather than snow. But as has been the case all month, let’s focus on one bout of winter weather at a time. Given the continued active and wintry weather pattern, colder temperatures remain in place for the foreseeable future with no sustained thaws in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Snow will gradually taper off and end from northwest to southeast as we get to the heart of our morning rush today. The snow will last longest near the I-95 corridor where it may not be until mid to late morning that it’s finally done for good. Even though for many the snow should be done with by the heart of our morning rush, we’ll still need to be mindful of slippery spots due to the freshly fallen snow, certainly on anything untreated, elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. After the snow ends, clouds will hang out for most of the day, however a hint of sunshine is not out of the question as we go into the afternoon. The rest of the day then will be a cold, but also drier one, with highs expected to be around the freezing mark. Don’t expect much melting to take place with the clouds and near freezing temps, but road conditions will noticeably improve during the day. A second disturbance tonight and Friday should dive far enough south to no longer have an influence on our weather, so expect just a variably cloudy sky for tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens (watch for slippery spots from a refreeze of standing water and slush). Then for Friday you can expect more in the way of sunshine mixed with clouds to wrap up the week. Despite some sun, the cold air remains firmly in place, with Friday’s highs likely stuck in the upper 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend likely begins with some sunshine early Saturday and ends with some sunshine later Sunday, but in between, another fast moving storm will bring yet another round of winter weather our way for the middle of the weekend. For areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, this one looks like mostly snow, while areas south and east could deal with snow, a wintry mix, and plain rain if you travel closer to the shore. Some accumulation of snow, ice, and sleet are possible with this feature for late Saturday and especially Saturday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks cold and dry, a brief break in between systems. But another storm, this one potentially more sizable, could impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This one has the potential to be more sleet and freezing rain than any other storms so far this month, so the potential for a wintry mix and some ice will have to be watched closely. Plain rain could factor in for some as well, especially the farther south and east you travel.
