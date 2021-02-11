NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow will continue through the morning, gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast by the early afternoon. Cold temperatures will lead to result in greater snow accumulation on sidewalks and roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&