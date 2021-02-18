NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos in Pennsylvania. Also, the New Jersey counties of Sussex, Warren and Morris. * WHEN...Until 10:00 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute times this morning, this evening and on Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area early this morning and it will continue at varying intensities into Friday. The heaviest snow should occur from this morning into this afternoon. Some sleet may mix with the snow tonight. Any lingering snow on Friday is expected to be light. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&