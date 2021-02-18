TODAY:
Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, mixing with sleet later in the day south and east of the Lehigh Valley. High: 28
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with periods of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Low: 26
TOMORROW:
Cloudy with a bit of snow lingering until midday; breezy and not quite as cold. High: 36 Low: 22
Wednesday was our colder calm before yet another winter storm, which will deliver a round of accumulating snow that will just be getting underway around sunrise today. That snow looks to be steadiest later this morning into the early afternoon, but continues in an on-again, off-again lighter fashion through Friday morning.
After our nice thaw with highs in the 40s Tuesday, the cold air returned Wednesday with highs struggling to even reach the 30-degree mark. So the cold air is in place ahead of our impending storm, which arrives with some light snow around daybreak today.
Snow should become fairly steady for a while then today, tapering off to lighter and more intermittent snow later in the afternoon and evening. From late this afternoon through the overnight, it’s some occasional pockets of light snow, with some pockets of light freezing rain or sleet from the Delaware Valley on south and east. A little light snow may continue into Friday morning before tapering off by midday, with clouds breaking in time for a brighter and drier but also still fairly cold weekend. Another chance of some mostly light snow awaits us to start next week on Monday.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
Snow should continue to overspread the area and become more widespread and steadier as the morning gets underway. Expect some periods of light to moderate snow through early to mid afternoon, at which point the snow will lighten and become more scattered, as well as mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain, especially farther south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor.
No rain is expected to factor in with this storm, unlike our Monday night icy rain storm.
Some periodic light snow, or wintry mix south and east of the Lehigh Valley, will continue Thursday night, but in a more scattered fashion. Total accumulations look to be around 5-9” for much of the area, with 2-5” farther south and east of Interstate 95 where mixing is more prevalent, and also 2-5” north of Interstate 80 where lighter snowfall rates occur being farther away from the storm.
As of right now, the best chance for the highest accumulations look south of Interstate 78 and north and west of Interstate 95.
FRIDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with some occasional light snow still possible, mainly the first half of the day, although additional accumulations, if any, would be mostly light. Clouds will break up as our storm finally departs by Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but highs only in the mid 30s.
MONDAY
A relatively weak area of low pressure will be moving from the Great Lakes towards the St. Lawrence River Valley to kick off next week dragging a cold front in our direction as it does so. As the front moves in Monday, we will likely see a round of light snow break out, which could mix with, or even change to rain, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, during the afternoon. This system does appear to be fairly minor at this time, but it’s not entirely out of the question several areas see at least a coating to an inch or two of snow. Stay tuned!