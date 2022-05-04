Clouds, patchy drizzle, and a few leftover showers made for a less than perfect Wednesday, but we did manage some breaks or bright spots in the clouds late in the day, a sign of things to come for Thursday. Be sure to soak up a seasonably mild, sunny, and pleasant Thursday, for things go sharply downhill the rest of the week. A slow moving storm will provide abundant clouds, brisk ocean winds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and periods of rain from midday Friday through at least Saturday evening. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely, with the heaviest amounts closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders. While Friday and Saturday are damp and dreary, there is some hope we salvage Mother's Day on Sunday. While still breezy and rather cool for mom, the day looks drier overall with lingering morning clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine for area moms.
TONIGHT
Clouds and a spotty shower will linger into the evening hours, but any shower threat will pass and clouds will gradually clear out overnight. Given the clearing skies, light winds, and damp ground, some patchy fog may develop in spots overnight, with lows not far from 50 degrees.
THURSDAY
Cinco de Mayo will be the pick of the week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies, light southeast breezes, and seasonably mild highs back up around or a bit above the 70° mark. Soak up the sunshine, as it won't be back until Sunday afternoon, and soak up the 70 degree temperatures, as they won't be back until next Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Rain will develop from west to east the first part of Friday, and then we're in for periods of occasional light to moderate rain Friday, Friday night, and Saturday, with rain tapering to showers Saturday night. Some pockets of heavier rain are also possible, especially south of the Lehigh Valley where the highest rain totals are likely. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, with lighter amounts farther north into the Poconos, and totals of 2-3" possible closer to the Mason Dixon line (PA/MD border). Temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Friday, and likely mid 50s on Saturday, with increasingly brisk northeast winds by Saturday (and Sunday) that may gust to 30-35mph. A miserable two days to say the least, unless you like a rainy day that is, but we'll save the drier weather for the second half of the weekend and area moms!
MOTHER'S DAY
Four of the last five Mother's Days have been either cool or wet or both, denying moms the great weather they so deserve. This year, it looks like another cool Mother's Day is locked in with highs stuck in the low 60s and brisk northeast winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. However, a rare dry day for mom looks to be in store, with morning clouds slowly but hopefully steadily giving way to some sunshine as the day unfolds. Early next week looks sunny, dry, and seasonable from Monday through at least Wednesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: