TONIGHT: Periods of rain, some heavy, and possibly a thunderstorm; localized flooding possible. Low: 67
TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, some heavy, mainly in the morning; localized flash flooding possible. High: 71
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with a lingering shower or some drizzle possible. Low: 63
Big picture
Labor Day started dry in many spots, but as we progressed into Monday afternoon, skies turned cloudier, and slowly but surely, more in the way of scattered showers started pushing further southeastward from the Interstate 81 corridor. Much of New Jersey, however, back through the Delaware Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania, still remained dry through much of the afternoon. High temperatures managed to reach the low 80s in a lot of spots, thanks to the dry weather initially and a bit of sunshine. While it was cooler compared to the weekend, it was definitely humid. Many of us are about to turn wetter and more unsettled as we track a cold front slowly dropping in from our north and west. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will develop this evening, and that will eventually be followed by periods of steadier and heavier rain overnight into Tuesday as an area of low pressure slides along the front. While this rain will be a benefit overall given how dry things have been over the last couple months, there may be some times where too much rain occurs all at once, and this could lead to flooding or flash flooding. An easterly onshore breeze will also develop the next couple days and that combined with the cloudy and damp weather on Tuesday will lead to highs struggling to even get above 70 degrees. Wednesday looks a bit drier with perhaps a little sun returning, but it's still mostly cloudy, and we still have that easterly wind flow leading to high temperatures only in the low to mid 70s. By the latter portion of the week, drier and sunnier conditions return allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back closer to seasonable levels along with comfortable humidity values.
Forecast
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
Our weather is definitely looking a lot wetter Monday night into Tuesday, as a front drops in from our north and west while an area of low pressure develops along the boundary and moves eastward, probably somewhere either side of the Mason-Dixon Line. Skies will become overcast, as scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm slowly but surely move further southeastward across the region Monday evening, then eventually transition to more in the way of a steady rain overnight into Tuesday morning. Slow moving downpours may lead to areas of flooding, especially along smaller creeks and streams, poor drainage areas, and urban spots. Low pressure will try to slowly work off the coast Tuesday, but the morning definitely looks damp with continued periods of rain, possibly heavy, and possibly some flooding or flash flooding as well. It won't be the greatest of conditions to head back to work and school in. Later Tuesday afternoon, as the low pressure system moves further offshore, we should see the steadier rains taper back to more in the way of on-and-off showers. Tuesday will be a much cooler day for sure, not only because of the rain, but also because of an overcast sky with an easterly onshore wind leading to high temperatures struggling to even get above 70 degrees. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall is expected across much of the region with isolated higher amounts possible. Keep in mind, this is some much needed rainfall, as a large part of eastern Pennsylvania is abnormally dry and a good chunk of New Jersey is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation. Having said that, if you live in a flood-prone area, you need to be on alert for possible warnings, and a Flood WATCH is in effect from the National Weather Service for the entire region from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure from Canada is going to try and push further south on Wednesday and also try to push our front and low pressure system further south and east away from the region. Latest guidance, however, suggests that process may struggle initially to happen, and Wednesday now looks cloudier and cooler compared to earlier forecasts. It's also possible some showers still remain Wednesday, at least in the morning. Regardless of how the day pans out, it should be much drier compared to Tuesday, but expect limited sunshine and high temperatures still struggling to warm with a continued easterly onshore wind, only in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
High pressure from Canada should finally make a decent push further south into our region for Thursday and Friday getting rid of our front and storm system for good and bringing a return to sunnier and drier conditions. Humidity values should be at very comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures should slowly but surely get a little warmer, getting back to the upper 70s Thursday, and in the low 80s on Friday. Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping to between 55 and 60 degrees. High pressure looks like it will remain overhead into the start of the weekend keeping mostly sunny skies around Saturday, comfortable humidity, and afternoon highs getting just a tad warmer in the mid 80s.