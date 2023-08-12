It was a classic summer day Saturday as the region saw an uptick in humidity values along with seasonably warm afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. And that also came with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily as we progressed through the afternoon. A threat for some storms and severe weather will continue into the evening, but not everyone will be caught under a severe storm. IF a storm becomes severe, we'll watch for damaging wind gusts, brief heavy rain, hail, and possibly a tornado. The active weather will settle overnight after a cold front passes through and that will set us up for a nicer Sunday which will be a break between systems. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday before another shot of dry and comfy weather likely builds in for the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We continue to highlight the chance for a few thunderstorms this evening with the potential for some of those storms to pack quite a punch. An area of low pressure is moving from eastern Canada into upstate New York. The low first pushes a warm front off to our north putting the region in a warm sector, meaning our airmass turns sticky with an uptick in instability which provides fuel for thunderstorms to grow. A cold front will then drop in from the north and west clashing with our sticky and unstable air mass and likely producing more in the way of scattered showers and storms as we head through the evening into the early nighttime hours. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and yes even a tornado can’t entirely be ruled out. While torrential downpours are certainly possible, any flooding should be fairly localized and mainly in urban or poor drainage spots as storms will move at a relatively quick pace. It’s possible some storms will linger until midnight or shortly there-past, but once we get into the wee hours of Sunday morning, most if not all of the showers/storms should have fizzled. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise to start the night likely give way to some clearing late as we get behind our cold front and showers and storms exit the region. Overnight lows should only dip into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
A cold front will continue pushing slowly south and east of the region Sunday morning. A very isolated shower may still pop up Sunday, but this chance is very low, and the large majority of the region likely stays entirely dry. Sunday also probably starts out a little muggy, but drier and more comfortable air should filter in during the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures should once again top out at seasonable levels in the mid 80s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Another somewhat vigorous disturbance will slide in our direction late Monday and Monday night, with a good chance of some widespread showers and thunderstorms during that time frame. Monday should feature sunshine mixing with increasing clouds ahead of that disturbance, with highs in the low to mid 80s and humidity gradually turning more sticky by the evening. It appears much of the daytime Monday remains dry, and it’s really not until the evening and nighttime that the bulk of any rain and storms arrives. This timing would definitely limit some of the severe weather concerns as you’d want a storm system to move in during prime heating of the day for the greatest severe threat. Still, we’ll need to watch for a couple gusty storms moving through overnight Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY
Some showers or a thunderstorm look to linger into at least the first part of Tuesday as some upper level energy lingers behind our Monday night disturbance. The afternoon seems to be drier compared to Tuesday morning, and the day certainly doesn’t look to be a washout. Humidity also likely drops to more comfortable levels as the day progresses, and we can expect partly sunny skies otherwise with high temperatures again reaching the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west should build atop the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to mostly sunny and dry weather with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s, then a tad warmer in the mid 80s on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night should be very comfortable dropping to either side of 60 degrees.
