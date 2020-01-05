The latter half of the weekend ended on a drier and cooler note, as Sunday featured mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. These numbers are still above the normal highs in the mid to upper 30s for this time of the year, but with northwest winds gusting up to 30 to 35 miles-per-hour throughout the day, wind chills were as low as these numbers, and even below freezing for a while. We have a few opportunities for a little snow over the next several days, one tonight, and one again late Tuesday, but there are still no signs of any significant winter storm threats in the foreseeable future. There are also still no arctic blasts in the forecast over the next week, but temperatures will return closer to seasonable levels during the middle of the week ahead. That looks to be followed by a quick return to near 50-degree warmth by the end of the week, and well into the 50s for the start of next weekend, which will also come with some more rain.
TONIGHT
Winds will die down tonight, but at the same time, skies will remain mostly cloudy as a weak clipper system moves across the Great Lakes pushing a cold front towards the region. Some snow showers and flurries are expected to break out before midnight and take us through the overnight. Some spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey could see up to 1” of accumulation, but most get a dusting to nothing. Overnight lows tonight should drop to around 30 degrees.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A flurry or two from Sunday night's clipper system will likely linger into first thing Monday morning for at least parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey; otherwise, high pressure will briefly return from the west making for a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezes will once again kick up to 12 to 25 miles-per-hour, with gusts perhaps as high as 30 miles-per-hour, so while highs aren't expected to be too terribly cold in the mid 40s, wind chills will be well down into the 30s. Winds die down Monday night and clouds break up a little more allowing lows to drop to colder levels compared to previous nights in the mid 20s.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
An area of low pressure will develop over the Tennessee River Valley first thing Tuesday morning and quickly race northeastward to a position somewhere off the Delmarva coast, or perhaps even the Virginia mainland coast, by Tuesday evening. We'll likely start Tuesday with a little sunshine, but as the storm system to our south moves further north, we can expect skies to cloud up throughout the day. Some snow and rain should eventually overspread our area later in the afternoon and evening and take us into at least the first part of the overnight, but any accumulations look to be light with at most only a coating to 2" of snow expected at this time. Earlier forecasts had the storm system tracking further north meaning warmer temperatures and more emphasis on snow across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey while many to the south and east get mostly rain. Some of the latest forecast guidance however has shifted the storm track further south meaning a colder scenario and better odds for snow from the Lehigh Valley and south and east, with those to the north perhaps not seeing much. If this more southern storm track pans out, it's actually possible those in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware end up picking up the most amount of snow across the region, but temperatures will still be marginally cold making it tough for accumulations to occur on paved and treated surfaces. Rain may also still mix with the snow in the aforementioned southern areas. Bottom line is, this storm should only have minor impacts, if any, when it comes to travel conditions. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top out in the low 40s, and lows at night should only drop to just below freezing. Any rain and snow is expected to taper off and end after midnight Tuesday night as low pressure quickly moves further away from the region off the Northeast coast.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Behind late Tuesday's quick-hitting minor storm system, seasonably cold air returns to the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds once again really kick up Wednesday, perhaps gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s, but wind chills well down into the 20s and even some teens. Some upper level energy swinging through Wednesday will likely lead to more clouds than sun, and there may even be a few flurries or snow showers, but for the most part it should be a dry day. High pressure returns for Thursday lightening up the winds and bringing mostly sunny skies, but highs will remain seasonably chilly in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
After a brief return to more seasonable temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, more warmth is expected ahead of the next storm system by Friday into the start of next weekend. Given a warming trend will precede this next system, it looks to be mainly rain like most storms so far this season, as highs make a run at 50 degrees by the end of the week, followed by upper 50s for Saturday. At this time, it appears any rain Friday would hold off until late in the day, then stick with us throughout much of the day Saturday.