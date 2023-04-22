TONIGHT: Evening gusty showers and a thunderstorm then eventually drying out overnight with some clearing late. Low: 47
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy at times, and more seasonable. A brief shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley. High: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40
We continue to track a cold front crossing the region this evening bringing a pretty good swath of rain and thunderstorms. There is a low risk for severe weather across the region with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours will be another possibility along with some small hail, and there's even a low risk for a brief tornado, but that is mostly to our south…still worth watching regardless! The front will bring our best chance of rain over the next several days, as the big weather story for the upcoming week will be the return to some much cooler temperatures. While Sunday is fairly seasonable with highs in the mid 60s, we may very well not get out of the 50s for Monday through Wednesday before the numbers rebound slightly to the lower 60s for the latter half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Rain and thunderstorms will continue working across the region this evening as a vigorous cold front moves through. A stray thunderstorm may contain strong damaging winds, hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. At this time, it appears a half inch to one inch of total rainfall can be expected, but there might be some isolated higher amounts especially if you get caught under a thunderstorm. By or shortly after midnight, most of the rain should be coming to an end as our cold front sweeps off to the east. Mostly cloudy skies will be seen otherwise with some clearing likely taking place as we get closer to sunrise on Sunday.
SUNDAY
Sunday should be a quiet and largely dry day with a decent amount of sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower may pop back up Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening thanks to some upper level energy settling in from the north and west, but all-in-all much of the day should be dry. The big change however will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid 60s. West winds may occasionally gust to around 20 miles-per-hour certainly adding a little extra chill to the air.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough overhead for the first half of the week will ensure we experience some chilly conditions again similar to how the past week started with high temperatures Monday through Wednesday perhaps getting no higher than the upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a northwest breeze to add an extra chill to the air. Just a stray shower for the higher elevations north and west will be possible Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. On Wednesday, skies may be a bit cloudier, and more of the area might see a few showers, as a weak piece of energy embedded within our upper level trough rotates through.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures will try to rebound a little for the latter half of the week with highs expected to return to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. These highs are still below normal however as the average high is in the mid to upper 60s. Both Thursday and Friday look mainly dry as forecast model guidance continues to suggest an area of low pressure remains far enough to our south to keep much of any unsettled weather away.
TRACK THE WEATHER: