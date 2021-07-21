Smoke from western wildfires continues to create quite a bit of haze in the skies. We noticed that again Tuesday, especially during sunrise, with the display being enhanced because of the smoke particles in the upper levels of the atmosphere. For most of us, there are no health issues to worry about with this smoke as it is too high up in the atmosphere, however, for some with severe asthma, heart disease, or some sort of lung disease, you will need to take it easy and limit your time outdoors through Wednesday. A code orange air quality alert is in effect again from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for Wednesday.
A few storms will move into the area this afternoon with a couple of storms turning gusty with strong winds, hail and a downpour. But, activity will remain fairly spotty, so not every location will get hit.
High pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to a sunny and dry day with comfortable temperatures and humidity values.
Yet another cold front is expected to track in on Friday bringing a slight chance for a few showers.
Behind Friday’s front, high pressure will return for Saturday leading to a nice start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the mid 80s. A warm front is expected to approach from the west later Saturday night into Sunday leading to increasing clouds along with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms again.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday night’s cold front that works into Upstate New York will continue its journey southeastward moving across the region throughout the day Wednesday.
A few showers and thunderstorms will likely fire back up due to the front, mainly from midday through the afternoon, tapering away by early evening.
At this time, the Storm Prediction Center does have some of far eastern Pennsylvania, and most of New Jersey highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather, with the rest of the area highlighted under a "marginal" risk. While most storms that fire up Wednesday probably fall below severe limits, a couple storms could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. Heavy downpours will certainly be a possibility too.
Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Wednesday with somewhat of a sticky feel and highs in the low to mid 80s.
The smoke from western wildfires should also get dispersed more-so and pushed off to the south thanks to our cold front moving through.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dew points will drop back into the 50s for Thursday setting the stage for a very pleasant day for this time of the year. High pressure from the Great Lakes will build into the region and this will lead to a fair amount of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY
Yet another cold front is expected to track in from our north and west for Friday, but the boundary is not looking as impressive as it once did with earlier forecasts. While we will continue to allow for a slight chance of a shower on Friday, latest data would suggest much of our front washes out, and most don’t see a drop of rain with a mix of sun and clouds.
Dew points also look to continue to run low in the 50s for Friday making for a comfortable feel to the air, and afternoon highs should be in the low to mid 80s. So latest indications are Friday could end up being a pretty decent day too similar to Thursday.
THE WEEKEND
The weekend looks to get off to a nice start as Canadian high pressure builds in behind Friday’s cold front and settles overtop of the region for Saturday. This should make for a mostly sunny, dry, and very comfortable day with dew points once again in the 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s.
Later Saturday night into Sunday, a warm front approaches from our west. There are still some timing differences with the forecast model guidance on just how fast this front moves, but for now, we’ll lean towards a forecast that features a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday night, then an uptick in a shower or storm chance Sunday, especially during the PM hours, with mostly cloudy skies, more humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s.