After the last few days featured ample sunshine with very comfortable temperatures and humidity values, the weekend ended on a bit of a different note. Sunday wasn't exactly overly hot, as highs reached seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. The big difference on Sunday was a sharp increase in dew points as those numbers went from the comfortable 50s from the last few days to the upper 60s and lower 70s…a much more sticky feel. We've also been tracking a cold front dropping in from our north and west which did help to spark some shower and isolated thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon, mainly south of Interstate 78. A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible this evening, and it's not even out of the question an isolated storm has strong winds and hail, however the majority of the region should be staying dry as we head into the nighttime hours. After the passage of the cold front, dew points will take another drop, although it will still be a hot start to the week with tolerable humidity levels. Our weather looks pretty quiet as we move through the beginning of the week, with perhaps a thunderstorm or two to watch for in northern areas Tuesday evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from our north. That front will push south through the region on Wednesday keeping a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, then a stronger cold front looks to move in from our west on Thursday bringing a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms. No washouts are expected over the next several days as any thunderstorm chances will be your classic summertime hit-or-miss nature. Behind Thursday's cold front, we'll have a comfortable close to the week and nice start to the weekend with low humidity again and comfy temperatures!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front will continue moving from northwest to southeast across the region this evening sparking a couple showers or a thunderstorm along its path. Most of this activity seems to be occurring south of Interstate 78, and especially near and south of the Mainline PA Turnpike. Southern PA, the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, will likely have the best chance to see any additional showers and thunderstorms moving through the evening. An isolated storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail is not out of the question, but this will certainly be the exception and not the rule. Overall, many will stay dry tonight as skies turn out partly to mostly cloudy with a muggy feel to the air and overnight lows either side of 70 degrees. Any location that received rainfall Sunday might see a little bit of fog develop well after midnight.
MONDAY
The aforementioned cold front that we’re tracking Sunday evening will move to the south and east of most of the region on Monday. It appears the front may not be able to clear southern New Jersey or Delaware, so these particular locations may continue to see a shower or thunderstorm as well as a sticky feel to the air for Monday. Meanwhile, for much of the rest of the region, Monday looks dry and a bit less sticky as dew points actually drop back into the 50s again. The day will still be very warm, if not hot regardless, as skies start off somewhat cloudy in the morning, but gradually turn sunnier as we move into the afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure looks to build in for Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies. Like Monday, the dew points and humidity may not be too terribly high, but it will still be a hot day regardless with afternoon highs nearing 90 degrees. By Tuesday evening, we'll need to keep an eye on the possibility of a few thunderstorms, at least across areas north of the Lehigh Valley, as a cold front draped from the Great Lakes through Upstate New York starts pushing a little further south. This front will then push south through the region on Wednesday, but weaken as it does so, making for just a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the afternoon. Wednesday also looks to be another very warm day, and perhaps a tad more humid compared to the beginning of the week, with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The weak cold front that drops south through the area on Wednesday will lift back to the north as a warm front early in the day Thursday. This will briefly return a much more humid air mass to the region. At the same time, we'll watch a stronger cold front stretching from eastern Canada down through the Great Lakes and Midwest eventually slide into our region later in the day Thursday. The front clashing with the more humid air will mean Thursday features limited sunshine along with an uptick in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday are expected to reach the mid 80s. Our cold front is expected to clear the area and move out to sea by Friday morning allowing drier and more comfortable air to settle in for the day Friday. Dew points Friday should fall back into the 50s once more, and this should go along with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. This nice weather looks to take us into the start of the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: