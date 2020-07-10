Weather Alert

NJC037-041-PAC011-025-077-089-095-102300- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0084.200710T1912Z-200710T2300Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Sussex NJ-Warren NJ-Berks PA-Lehigh PA-Carbon PA-Monroe PA- Northampton PA- 312 PM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across much of the advised area. As a result, minor flooding is expected. Up to one and one-half inches have already fallen today and additional rain will continue through the afternoon. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Newton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Hopatcong, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Hellertown and Nazareth. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 45 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 8, and between mile markers 10 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 279 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 24. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. && LAT...LON 4120 7437 4092 7466 4091 7476 4070 7500 4042 7549 4045 7553 4018 7594 4049 7643 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576 4091 7599 4101 7573 4109 7576 4112 7564 4123 7554 4125 7513 4115 7515 4108 7503 4136 7469 $$