After a cold and snowy first half of February, many are probably hoping Mother Nature eases up a bit as we enter the second half of the month. Based on the look of this week’s forecast, you may have to keep hoping, as two winter storms are set to bring a variety of wintry weather to the area. The first, tonight into early Tuesday, starts with freezing rain and a glaze of ice before changing to rain before ending early Tuesday. After a brief midweek reprieve, a second storm on Thursday likely brings a better chance of accumulating snow, but still may offer some freezing rain and sleet and a messy mix as it unfolds. Some bitter and record-setting cold continues to grip the central part of the country, from the Canadian border right down through Texas and the Mexican border. The arctic air has no plans to head our way, but seasonably chilly temperatures will remain in place through the week ahead.
TONIGHT
Expect some widespread light freezing rain to develop tonight and become steadier overnight, with a light accumulation of icy glaze expected on any untreated surfaces. The rain will become heavier after midnight, but temperatures will also slowly rise to around and eventually above freezing, especially from the Lehigh Valley on south. Some colder pockets of air will linger in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where the greatest accumulation of ice is expected. Watch for icy travel on any untreated roads, especially the first half of the night, lingering longest north of the Lehigh Valley where the cold air is a little more persistent well into the night. Ice accumulations may range from just a glaze south of Interstate 78 to around a tenth of an inch along the I-78 corridor to more than a quarter of an inch through the Poconos and along the I-80 corridor.
TUESDAY
Things will largely be done by sunrise Tuesday morning, with morning clouds and any lingering rain or pockets of freezing rain in the Poconos ending early. Clouds will even break for some sunshine as the day progresses, with highs in the upper 30s helping to melt any ice that accrued overnight. Colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the quietest and likely the sunniest day of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies but it’s that cold and ineffective sunshine with highs only around 30 degrees, after starting the day with temperatures in the teens.
THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY
Our next winter storm will arrive, and be a colder storm than its predecessor. Right now, it looks like a round of accumulating snow will develop Thursday morning, eventually mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain later Thursday and Thursday night. Rain does not look to factor in to this storm for most of the area, unless you are closer to the coast. However, it’s unclear how much snow will fall before the changeover, and how much sleet and ice is possible afterwards. A light wintry mix may linger into early Friday morning before ending.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday. Another chance of light snow may follow early next week.
