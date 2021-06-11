Well, Friday was supposed to be a cloudier and much cooler day than the rest of the week, and it was. But the occasional showers that were forecast actually turned out to be a steadier rain for many of us, making for a wetter day than expected. Yes, the wettest weather was south and west of the Lehigh Valley as expected, but the steadier rain did make it to and beyond the Lehigh Valley, with only areas more north of Interstate 80 holding onto mainly dry weather for much of the day. On the plus side, we have nowhere to go but up weather-wise after a damp and dreary Friday, and we'll see some gradual improvements this weekend. There's no heat or humidity in the forecast, which actually features near or even a bit below average temperatures through the middle of next week. But we should see highs at least get back into the 70s, with a few days occasionally sneaking past 80 degrees. And while there will be the chance of a shower or thunderstorm each of the next four days, there's no steady rains like today in sight, and most of each day should remain more dry than wet.
TONIGHT
The night will begin with plenty of clouds with some lingering scattered showers and drizzle, but things will try to dry out overnight. That process can be slow with an easterly onshore breeze, but drier weather should gradually win out after a damp evening, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later at night.
SATURDAY
The light onshore breeze off the ocean continues, so don't be surprised if some clouds are stubborn to depart either. Expect a mostly cloudy day with some breaks of sun, and the chance of a shower or two popping up during the day. Highs should bounce back from where they were Friday, making it into the mid 70s, dependent on how much sunshine can develop. That' still cool for this time of year, but better than the 60° weather from Friday.
SUNDAY
Winds shift from more of a southerly direction ahead of our next cold front, so skies should become at least partly sunny with highs similar to Saturday in the mid 70s. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, but likely not until late in the day or overnight as our cold front approaches. So much of the day Sunday should be dry.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another cold front likely sweeps through early next week, and could produce a shower or thunderstorm either day as it slowly moves through. With partly sunny skies, highs will inch up closer to seasonable levels to around 80 degrees, with mostly dry weather expected. However, that small chance of a shower or storm remains, especially late Monday into Monday night.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Behind cold front #2 comes some of the nicest weather of the forecast. It should be partly to mostly sunny, entirely dry, and fairly comfortable for mid-June, with highs in the mid 70s with low humidity levels both Wednesday and Thursday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: