After a break today with some bright and beautiful sunshine, round two of wintry weather this week is already approaching northeast from the southwest. Some light measurable snow is possible with this system with the higher totals around and north of Blue Mountain and in the higher elevations of the mountains. Wednesday late morning will start with the onset of some snow mixed with sleet leading into the early afternoon hours. Eventually some milder air will wrap in changing the snow over to a chilly rain, some of which will be heavy at times. The rain will continue into the evening and parts of the overnight hours before departing northeast. So, the morning commute, depending how early you leave will have some snow showers and the commute home will have mainly rain. Some slippery roads are likely so please use extra caution! Drier conditions return through the end of the work week and into early next week. Temperatures stay at or above average and skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees amid light breezes. The onset of precipitation will arrive Wednesday morning in the form of mainly snow and some sleet. The heart of our area in the Lehigh Valley and Berks county around I-78 will likely see 1-3" before changing over to rain which will wash some of the snow away leading to slushy mess on some roads and sidewalks. Areas around Blue Mountain and points north will slightly higher totals around 3-6". Folks south of I-78 and closer to I-95: expect around a coating to an inch before changing to all rain, some heavy at times. South and east of 95 will mainly be rain. Given the overall pattern we’re in and storm track, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by late afternoon/ early evening.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday. A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
WEEKEND
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both day with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will grow to the middle and upper 40s and nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s. We'll watch a a system passing just to our north for a shower or two but the majority of the weekend looks to be dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: