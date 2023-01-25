WEDNESDAY: Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain through around midnight or just after then a lingering shower or two; still breezy. Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 41, Low: 25
Some light measurable snow is possible as our next storm system arrives today with the higher totals around and north of Blue Mountain and in the higher elevations of the mountains. Wednesday late morning will start with the onset of some snow mixed with sleet leading into the early afternoon hours. Eventually some milder air will wrap in changing the snow over to a chilly rain, some of which will be heavy at times. The rain will continue into the evening and parts of the overnight hours before departing northeast. So, the morning commute, depending how early you leave, will have some snow showers and the commute home will have mainly rain. Some slippery roads are likely so please use extra caution! Drier conditions return through the end of the work week and into early next week. Temperatures stay at or above average and skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Low pressure will slide through the region but, again, with limited cold air in place. The onset of precipitation will arrive Wednesday morning in the form of mainly snow and some sleet. For the heart of our area in the Lehigh Valley and Berks county, around and north of I-78 will likely see 1-3" before changing over to rain. Areas near Blue Mountain and in the Poconos over to parts of northwest New Jersey and points north will see slightly higher totals around 3-6" especially in the higher elevations. Folks south of I-78 and closer to I-95: expect around a coating to an inch before changing to all rain, some heavy at times. South and east of 95 will mainly be rain. Given the overall pattern we’re in and storm track, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by late afternoon/ early evening washing some or most of the snow away leading to slushy conditions on some roads and sidewalks. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s and breezes will kick up throughout the day especially closer to the coast.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Given the overall pattern we’re in and storm track, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by late the early evening hours washing some or most of the snow away leading to slushy conditions on some roads and sidewalks. Expect a good dose of rainfall through around midnight or just after before the precipitation wraps up and the low pressure system departs. On average , expect widespread half inch to an inch or so of plain old rain, some of which will be heavy at times. Skies will gradually break up for the remainder of the overnight with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday. A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
WEEKEND
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both day with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will grow to the middle and upper 40s and nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s. We'll watch a weak system passing just to our north for a shower or two but the majority of the weekend looks to be dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: