We saw a few breaks of sunshine on our Friday, but clouds ruled the roost overall as an area of low pressure over the Midwest slowly advanced eastward pushing a cold front in our direction. This front clashed with a warmer and more humid air mass across our region which produced scattered showers and t-storms, some of which contained strong winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures on our Friday still managed to climb several degrees into the 70s despite all the clouds and unsettled conditions. Our storm system will exit to our north and east overnight into Saturday, but some trailing upper level energy will still keep the slight chance for a shower and rumble of thunder around throughout the day Saturday. Thereafter, it's an increasingly warm and sunny forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend through Memorial Day, and beyond into the middle of next week. Highs will climb from the mid 70s to start the weekend, then low to mid 80s by Memorial Day, and may eventually flirt with 90 degrees by the middle of next week, with entirely dry weather starting Sunday and lasting through at least Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through earlier Friday afternoon, much of the region saw a lull and dry times for a while during the evening. The radar is now filling back in with a second round of showers and thunderstorms tonight, and while this round doesn't really pose a severe threat, it does bring the threat of some torrential downpours which could lead to flooding, especially for those in the Delaware Valley, northern Delaware, and southwestern New Jersey. Some wind gusts to 40 miles-per-hour and small hail are also a possibility with any thunderstorm tonight. Once we get to the wee hours of Saturday morning, much of the shower and thunderstorm activity should fizzle and move away to our north. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, it will be muggy, and overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s.
SATURDAY
Saturday is the only "iffy" day of the three-day holiday weekend, with the chance of a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm or two and some small hail popping up during the day, even though the day is more dry than wet and no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, so most activities will be dry most of the day. Just have that backup plan for a quick rain delay if a shower or two pops up over your event. Despite the slight chance for some showers and thunder, dew points look to actually drop back into the 50s, so it won’t feel all that sticky to be out and about.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Sunday and Monday are partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure builds in, so the weekend gets better as it goes. Expect highs near 80 degrees on Sunday and mid to upper 80s come Memorial Day on Monday. Dew points will be in the comfortable 40s and 50s on Sunday, then they’ll come up a little bit into the 60s later Memorial Day Monday making that day feel a little more sticky later in the afternoon. In case you want to make it a four-day weekend, the warm and dry weather continues into Tuesday, however, the heat and humidity will continue to build.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, then summer has arrived and it will feel like it next Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with building heat and dew points climbing well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Highs should climb into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon and milder and muggier nights in the mid 60s are expected.
