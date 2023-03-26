After the way Saturday turned out, Sunday was a welcome relief as the region got back to an abundance of sunshine along with much milder afternoon high temperatures either side of 60 degrees. It was also a bit breezy Sunday with westerly winds gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour, but that breeze certainly aided in making things feel much more comfortable and drying things out. Yet another disturbance, this one fairly weak, arrives later Monday bringing with it another opportunity for some rain, then drier weather returns for the middle and latter part of the week through Thursday. The active pattern continues with another end of the week system bringing another chance of some rain later Friday into at least the start of the weekend. Temperatures for the new week look relatively cooler than where we were most of last week, but nothing too far off from normal for early spring.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGH
High pressure overhead tonight will lead to mainly clear skies along with lightening winds. This setup combined with some pretty dry air should allow overnight low temperatures to dip down to seasonable levels in the mid 30s.
MONDAY
Monday should start dry, and we'll probably even see a little sunshine as well. However, don't expect the sun to last that long as another disturbance, relatively weak, approaches the region from the west. Look for some initial light spotty showers to develop around lunchtime which should eventually transition to a steady rain taking us through the rest of the day. High temperatures may still manage to reach the mid 50s before the numbers start to drop back through the 40s as the rain settles in. A bit of rain will likely linger into Monday evening (perhaps even a little wet snow north of Interstate 80) before our weak disturbance moves offshore overnight taking any rain with it. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise Monday night as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s. Rainfall totals look to run anywhere from a quarter to half inch area-wide.
TUESDAY
Our Monday disturbance will continue its journey out to sea Tuesday morning allowing for dry weather to return for the day along with morning clouds eventually breaking for a decent amount of sunshine. Tuesday's afternoon high temperatures shouldn't be too far off from normal reaching the low 50s. Another quick moving and relatively weak disturbance may cross the Virginias Tuesday night and head off the coast early Wednesday morning. While we still can't entirely rule out the slightest of chances for a stray shower overnight Tuesday from this aforementioned system, all indications are much if not all of the region will remain dry now.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a dry day under mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures a tad warmer compared to Tuesday in the mid 50s. A cold front will cross the region from the northwest Wednesday night briefly kicking up the breeze and also perhaps sparking a stray rain and/or snow shower. This front will quickly exit the region by Thursday morning allowing Canadian high pressure to build down across the region throughout the day. Look for Thursday to be mostly sunny again, but probably slightly cooler compared to Wednesday with high temperatures falling back into the lower 50s.
FRIDAY
Friday should start dry with perhaps even a little sun, but our active weather pattern remains meaning another storm system will be approaching from the west as the day unfolds. Look for clouds to thicken and lower with a bit of rain arriving later in the afternoon or evening. Despite more clouds and rain approaching, with a southerly wind flow taking hold, some fairly mild air should be pushing into the region. High temperatures Friday should still manage to reach the upper 50s. And as of now, indications are, the rain will linger into the start of the weekend, but it will also come with a warm surge as high temperatures Saturday soar well into the 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: