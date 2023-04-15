It's been a week long stretch of abundant sunshine and increasingly warm weather, culminating over the last few days with summer-like highs around 85-90 degrees. But it is April after all, and temperatures are bound to come back down closer to seasonable, which is a much cooler high in the low 60s for mid-April. We'll take a step in that direction this weekend, which will be much cooler than where we've been lately, but still mild for this time of year. Expect weekend highs around 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, but with plenty of clouds and several chances of some needed rain. Neither day looks to be a soaker, with Saturday featuring some occasional showers at times and perhaps a spotty thunderstorm. Sunday is likely more dry than wet, with some patchy morning drizzle and another round of a few showers or a thunderstorm overnight. Even cooler air builds in early next week, which looks mostly dry save a spotty lingering shower on Monday. It will be breezy and seasonably cool Monday through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the low to mid-60s. However, Tuesday will be the coolest of the bunch, with highs perhaps stuck in the low to mid-50s despite a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures likely moderate back above 70 degrees later next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
After upper 80s and summery sunshine the past few days, Saturday will be a much cooler and cloudier day overall. That being said, with highs near 70 degrees, it's still milder than average for mid-April. Expect a generally cloudy day, with some occasional rain shower and perhaps a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. However, it will not rain all or even most of the day. Rainfall amounts will average around a quarter of an inch, but locally up to a half inch is possible if a t-storm or heavier downpour pops up. Overnight, a few showers may linger, followed by some patchy fog and drizzle later at night and into Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks mostly dry in terms of no measurable rain during the day, but it will likely be another mostly cloudy day, with some fog, drizzle, or a spotty brief shower in the morning. The clouds linger through the afternoon, perhaps with a few breaks of sun trying to pop out late. So it's mostly cloudy and mostly dry with highs again near 70 degrees, and Sunday afternoon is probably the best opportunity for some dry and mild weather for outdoor activates over the weekend. As a cold front approaches later Sunday night, another round of showers and a spotty thunderstorm slide through overnight, with another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain possible. We need the rain, even if it is on a weekend, and even if it's not the good soaking we could really use.
NEXT WEEK
Behind a Sunday night cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back in the low to mid-60s Monday and Wednesday, and even cooler low to mid-50s on Tuesday. It will also be rather brisk throughout the three-day stretch, which will make the seasonably cool air feel a bit cooler still with west to northwest winds around 10-20mph each day. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine the first half of the week, with more clouds than sun Monday and Tuesday and perhaps a spotty shower, and more sun Wednesday. Overnight lows drop to around 40 degrees each night, then upper 40s to near 50 by the end of the week. Warmer air returns later next week, though not to the levels we just enjoyed. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs climbing back into the low to mid-70s.
